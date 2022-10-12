How Hasan Minhaj Hurt Many Fans with the help of the “Royal Jester” on Netflix

What makes people really special is the ability to speak. They have a special power through which they can express themselves. However, it often turns into a disaster when they abuse this power, and in most cases when they abuse it, they are hurting someone. Something similar was done by the American comedian Hasan Minhaj, which destroyed his fans. Recently, a new episode of the stand-up comedy of the comedian Netflix “The Royal Jester” was released. In this special comedy, Hasan joked, which he shouldn’t have, as it upset and angered the fans.

Hasan Minhaj’s fans are very disappointed

Hasan is a stand-up comedian and actor of Indian descent. He also worked as a senior correspondent for The Daily Show. His stand-up shows “Homecoming King” and “Patriotic Act” have already been released on the streaming giant earlier. The controversy began when his new special “The Royal Jester” was released. Thus, the humorist seemed to make fun of the person who scored 86 likes. He said that if he gets only 86 likes under the photo, he will die. Fans found it rather insensitive as it contributes to people’s insecurities when they use social media.

Perhaps Minhaj meant just a joke and nothing more. However, this is not the first time that a comedian gets into an unpleasant situation because of one of his jokes. In 2019, Netflix infamously removed the second episode of Patriot Act from its channels in Saudi Arabia after receiving a court order. Although such a development had never scared his fans before, his recent joke was certainly not a success.

Fans seem to be unhappy with what Hassan said. They took to social media to express their disappointment.,

Some of them are in utter shock, and they can not believe their favorite comedian said such an insensitive thing.

Lmao this mindset is embarrassing — MichaelHogg (@Hogg9Michael) October 7, 2022

On the other hand, some people appreciated it.

I loveeeed this show live it was even 100x time better — 🪷مريم (@marssecretspace) October 7, 2022

Hasan’s remarks seem to have divided the Twitter with many taking sides. Which side are you on? Do you think his joke landed well?

If you want to watch the comedy special The King’s Jester, you can watch it on Netflix.