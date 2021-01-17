How Harlan is contained in the Sparrow Cube

Among the members of the Sparrow Academy, The Umbrella Academy’s new team, there is one that is not exactly human and instead is a super-powered cube, leading many fans to believe that the cube is actually Harlan.

Harlan is a boy in the 1960s who was left with superpowers. At the end of season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, Harlan had telekinesis, but the rest of his powers could be idle waiting for an emotional explosion or through training.

Before the birth of the 43 children, Reginald had no experience with children with superpowers, so he could have devised the cube as a way to contain Harlan’s powers, as they could be too much for his body at The Umbrella Academy. .

But, while Reginald, creator of The Umbrella Academy, is not known for being the best and most loving father, trapping a child in a bucket is too cruel even for him, even if his intention is not bad.

There is also the name of the cube, which can easily rule out the possibility that Harlan is like this, although it could also be a way of fooling the audience; the key here is how The Umbrella Academy could reveal that Christopher is Harlan.

Another hurdle in The Umbrella Academy theory is Christopher’s powers, known to be telekinesis (like Harlan), which turn the room incredibly cold and induce fear, an ability that has never been seen to that point with either Harlan or Vanya.

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy showed how each of its members was better controlling his known abilities and discovering new ones, however, nothing of this type was ever seen with Vanya.

However, every member of The Umbrella Academy showed new abilities in season 2, so Harlan might also have some powers that didn’t appear right away.