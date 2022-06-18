How Gorr can still take his comic form in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Gorr the butcher god looks different than expected in the “Thor: Love and Thunder” trailer, but he may still change to fit his comic form at some point during the MCU movie. The fourth part of “Thor” will tell about the journey of the titled superhero to finding inner peace after the events of “Avengers: Finale”. However, this journey is complicated by the threat of Gorr, who seeks to kill all the gods because of their apathy towards other beings.

While it’s interesting to see Gorr in the “Thor: Love and Thunder” trailer, there’s an understandable disappointment that he looks different in his MCU portrayal compared to his appearance in Marvel comics. Without prosthetics or computer effects, the Gorr in the film has mostly human features. There are some similarities, such as Gorr’s black and white skin and yellow eyes, but he doesn’t look like the people in the comics. Born on an unnamed planet, Gorr is a white alien with tentacles growing out of his head and no nose.

However, Gorr may not maintain his humanoid appearance throughout the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Due to the impact of his Necrosword, All-Black, he can transform to take on his comic form. In Marvel comics, Necromechs are symbiotes that manifest as powerful weapons capable of killing divine beings. In particular, All-Black was forged from Celestial’s corpse and drew energy from those he used to kill. This allowed the All-Black to endow its owner with superhuman strength, speed and endurance, as well as supernatural abilities such as controlling matter and energy. Due to the long-term use of Necrosword, Gorr can gradually become more similar to his comic counterpart in Thor: Love and Thunder. Proof of this is that Gorr spits out black liquid during the trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, as well as the trend of the Marvel cinematic universe for more comical costumes.

During one quick shot in the “Thor: Love and Thunder” trailer, Gorr spits out an unknown black liquid that may be caused by his use of All-Black. As a symbiote similar to the one that enhances Marvel’s Venom, the Necromech Gorra gave him some shape-shifting abilities. This allowed Gorr to grow more weapons from his body, all with the same ink-black appearance. However, since Gorr seems to painfully spit out this substance, the MCU can enhance the All-Black effect on Gorr by altering his body due to prolonged exposure. Thus, Gorr could change to resemble his comic form as he slowly loses his humanity.

Additionally, Gorr assuming his comic look before the end of “Thor: Love and Thunder” would fit with the MCU’s growing tendency to include comic costumes. In the early MCU films, many characters’ costumes were more practical in their adaptation to live action, with darker colors and less bold accessories. However, more recently, the MCU heroes have put on their bright costumes and raincoats again. For example, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop both wore their classic purple outfits in “Hawkeye,” Wanda Maximoff wore her red headdress for the first time in “Vandavision,” and Moon Knight switched between the two comic-book-inspired costumes of the main character. Based on this trend and the abilities of the Necromech in Marvel comics, it would make sense for Gorr, the Butcher God, to eventually transform into his comic persona in Thor: Love and Thunder.