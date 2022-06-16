How Garou’s Cosmic Form Changes the Balance of Power between Heroes and Villains in OnePunchMan

From the very first season of Vanpanchman, Garou has been an interesting character, different from both heroes and villains in the Monster Association. Intending to become a terror to society that would change their idea of heroes, Garu performed amazing feats, but was defeated from time to time by the bored B-class hero Saitama.

Surprisingly, Garou could still deal significant damage to the members of the Hero Association. Eventually, Garou reached his limit as a human and significantly transformed into a powerful monster villain to become “absolute evil”. Garou’s latest cosmic boost has noticeably changed the long-standing power scale in the One-Punch Man series. But to what extent?

The Hero Hunter is an idealist

Garu was once a student of Bang, who excelled in various fields of martial arts. However, he left the academy to assert his ideal with the participation of heroes and their influence on society. According to Garou, the heroes pose a real danger to society because they give people a “false sense of hope” that prevents them from seeing the real truth. Constantly annoyed by this fact, Garou decided to take on the responsibility of becoming an absolute evil. On his way to achieving his ideals, he successfully disabled powerful heroes. For example, he defeated a powerful S-class hero, Tank Top, and other equally powerful heroes.

Unfortunately, after a series of successes, he was involved in the first battle with Saitama. To be honest, it was more of a one-sided attack than a battle. In the battle of Garu against Saitama, he lost consciousness after receiving a single blow from a supposedly middle-ranked hero. The same fate happened again after Garou tried to defeat an imaginary S-class hero, King. Saitama stopped the Hero Hunter right in his path, delivering another epic one-punch blow. Despite these events, Garou continued to pursue his goal — even after his master Bang beat him up. In fact, it was these actions that caused Garou’s monstriction, which was first revealed in the Arch of the Association of Monsters, a stepping stone leading to his last God-given cosmic form.

Space Garou changes the rules of the game

Comparing One-Punch Man’s recent Garou-centric designs with Hero Hunter in the early stages of the Monster Association Arc, fans can fairly conclude that previous Garou forms were worse. However, despite their inferiority, they still helped Garu achieve incredible feats. In his monster form, Garou could rival the powerful members of the Monster Association. These events gradually led to him defeating a Dragon-level monster, Senthennin, by cutting the monster in two with a single slashing motion.

The victory, however, was short-lived, as soon Garu met Saitama, a constant thorn that prevented him from achieving his goal as an idealist. A battle ensued, in which Saitama prevailed. In the process, Garou developed further in his monstriction, as if changing the established concepts of biology with the help of pure willpower and determination. Unfortunately, despite the evolution of the force, Saitama emerged victorious against Garu in his monster form. This fruitless saga brought Garu into a state of despair, allowing God to intervene and take advantage of this opportunity to win. Garu accepted the offer of God, allowing him to become incomprehensible among heroes and villains.

That’s where the hero-villain power system tilts. In the Wanpanchman universe, despite the constant battles between heroes and villains, there is a delicate balance between these two groups; just as good cannot exist without evil. Although Saitama has the power to change this balance of power, he does not, as he leads his normal daily life, intervening from time to time to defeat any unlucky villain he encounters. Unlike Saitama, Garu openly threatened the balanced system with his new form, powers and abilities. Assuming an appearance similar to the universe, Garou could perform movements that made the once powerful psycos tremble with fear. Please note that Psycos is not your everyday villain; she was able to compete with S-class hero number 2 Tatsumaki thanks to her telekinetic abilities that destroyed urban locations.

Psycos’ fears were justified, as she noted that Garou’s powers were similar to the Homeless Emperor’s, but on a different scale. This showed that God had given Gar considerable strength to defeat Saitama, an obstacle in his path. In chapter 165 of the manga One-Punch Man, Garu was able to demonstrate shocking power, even comparable to the level of a star explosion. This link in the manga shows how powerful the Hunter Hero has become on his way to becoming “absolute evil”. Towards the end of the chapter, Garou’s presence scared many S-Class heroes. Even Flashy Flash noticed that it was useless to run away from the Garou, because the aura emitted character portrayed a feeling of despair.

In chapter 165, Garou finally achieved his goal of becoming an absolute evil, which goes beyond the usual narrative of hero and villain in One-Punch Man. Even Saitama, a powerful hero, was briefly defeated by Garu. However, despite the proposed stunning chapter 165, fans still have a nagging question: now that Garou has become an absolute evil, what’s next? Hopefully, Chapter 166 will further enhance this exciting development, which may be the best in the series.