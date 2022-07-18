How Garcel Saves the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12

Fans are grateful that Garcelle Beauvais watches The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills series every Wednesday, as she helps the rest of the women stay grounded. The mother of three did not grow up rich and worked hard to succeed, which helped her win Bravo fans. Without her in the franchise, fans wouldn’t be thrilled to watch the West Coast franchise.

Garcel joined the 10th season of RHOBH and immediately became a fan favorite. Season 11 showed fans a whole new side of Garcel when she told the ladies about what it’s like to be a minority in the group. Viewers were upset that some of her colleagues on the set made the actress feel unwanted. Many times during the season, Garcel said she believed she was destined to feel like an outsider. Garcel has never had a problem being honest with the cameras, and the 12th season of RHOBH caught her in some of the best moments.

Related: Why Garcelle Beauvais May Be the Biggest Stirrer in the RHOBH 12 Season

There is no doubt that Garcel is a great addition to the cast of RHOBH. Garcel is not only funny and purposeful, but also knows how to stir the pot in a good way. This season, Garcel has brought the drama to an all-time high. Between calls for Erica Jane to get drunk and doubts about Crystal Kung Minkoff’s friendship with Sutton Strake, fans are on the edge of their seats wondering what she will do next. It also doesn’t hurt that Garcel is a famous Hollywood actress who has played several different roles since joining RHOBH. Given Garcel’s popularity among fans, it’s not surprising that the franchise has become more popular.

Aside from Garcel’s impressive resume, the actress doesn’t mind questioning the status quo, especially during filming. Throughout her time on RHOBH, Garcel usually says what every viewer thinks, which is why fans love her. While some women, such as Lisa Rinna, may find Garcel suspicious, the Haitian native is only trying to find out the truth. Garcel is also easy to forgive, but he never forgets, as evidenced by her recent argument with Erica after she yelled at Garcel’s youngest son, Jax.

When it comes to being a great housewife, Garcel ticks all the boxes. When viewing RHOBH, it can be difficult to find an honest, friendly and responsive woman. Despite the fact that sometimes she can be too suspicious, Garcel is clearly worthy of holding her diamond.