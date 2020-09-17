How friends started with Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé

BLACKPINK: Jennie remembers the girlband’s pre-debut days and what planted the seeds of her friendship with Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé

BLACKPINK was already on the radar of many (in and outside of South Korea) but now, K-Pop idols are also on the cover of ELLE US.

The Korean girl group consisting of Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé have come a long way since their debut in the K-Pop industry in 2016.

BLACKPLINK is breaking records, collaborating with numerous American artists, most recently Selena Gomez, and now, they appear in the prestigious magazine where they are compared to the legendary pop icon, The Spice Girls when it comes to cultural impact, the massive fan base and worldwide popularity.

Jennie remembers the beginnings of BLACKPINK

The main ELLE US article talked about the idols, their style and their music, it also featured a part where Jennie was walking down memory lane and remembered seeing Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé join the band.

The singer, who studied in New Zealand, was the first member to join BLACKPINK. She was joined by Lisa, whose dance she compared to a robot. “She memorized everything in seconds,” Jennie said.

Lisa chimed in to add that her mother said she always sang and danced as a child while pretending to hold a microphone.

About Jisoo, Jennie said that the K-drama singer and actress was eager to learn (dances, songs, etc.) everything that motivated her as well. Rosé completed the group and, in Jennie’s words, gave BLACKPINK, “the meaning of what music was supposed to do.”

Since Rosé was born and raised in Australia, the singer said Jennie helped her adjust to cultural differences upon her arrival in South Korea.

Jennie also talked about the girls’ days during training leading up to her official debut as BLACKPINK. According to the idol, after their training, the members would go home, order food, and talk about how “scary” their teachers were.

“And just like the kids at school become friends, we just got along. It was so easy, we really didn’t have to try,” Jennie said.

Jisoo also talked about the love the band receives from BLINKS. She said that their fans move them. “We feel your sadness and happiness. We are deeply connected,” she said.

How about the cute stories of Jennie and the rest of BLACPINK? Tell us in the comments which was your favorite.



