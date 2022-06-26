How “Friday the 13th” Helped the “Scream” franchise

Although the Friday the 13th franchise is taken less seriously by many critics, classic slashers have had a serious impact on the smarter meta-slashers from the Scream series. Compared to their competitors in the slasher franchise, it’s fair to say that the “Friday the 13th” films are not held in high esteem. While its sequels and remakes are viewed as ambiguous, director John Carpenter’s original Halloween is seen by both critics and audiences as an important era in the history of cinematic horror.

Similarly, even the bizarre stupidity of the smaller sequels of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” did not prevent the original creator of the franchise, Wes Craven, from being praised as an author. The director’s work on both the original “Nightmare on Elm Street” and the “Scream” franchise is generally considered skilful, original and inventive. On the contrary, even the original “Friday the 13th” was called by its own co-authors a shameless plagiarism for Halloween, and the “Friday the 13th” franchise as a whole is usually regarded by critics as tasteless, low-grade guilt at best and an embarrassing curiosity. in the worst case.

However, despite its difficult reputation, the series “Friday the 13th” had a serious unexpected impact on the much more critically acclaimed slasher series. The Scream films, while beholden to the slasher subgenre in general, are surprisingly beholden to Jason Voorhees and Camp Crystal Lake in particular. From the funnier and more self-aware sequels of “Friday the 13th” to the original “Friday the 13th”, based on Jallo, a detective story, and to the franchise helping to establish the infamous rules of horror films “Scream”. the series is better than any other single franchise.

The Scream formula is borrowed from “Friday the 13th”

The first films of the franchise “Scream” and “Friday the 13th” are detectives in the style of Jallo, in which the characters are left in a remote place and killed one by one while the viewer tries to identify the killer in the process of elimination. Like traditional riddles, both films are deceiving, since “The Scream” is known to have two murderers, and it waits until the end to shove everyone in one place, while “Friday the 13th” uses the classic trick “the killer is someone who has never been shown before”. However, the scene of the brutal mystery of the original “Scream” is borrowed from the original “Friday the 13th”.

Slashers are not usually riddles (but Friday the 13th was)

The creative influence of “Friday the 13th” on the idea of “Scream” becomes more obvious if you notice that, contrary to the opinion of many fans of the genre, most other classic slasher usually do not keep the killer a secret until the finale. Most influential and successful slashers (including “Halloween”, “Children’s Games”, “Candy Man”, “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and early proto-slashers such as “Psycho” and “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”) set their killers in advance and owe nothing to the detective genre. Thus, the killer from the Scream franchise is revealed along with his decision not to reveal the identity of the killer until the finale owes more to the original Friday the 13th than to the slasher subgenre as a whole.

Rules of survival in horror films “Friday the 13th”

The Friday the 13th films not only feature a killer who pursues teenagers for premarital sex and drug use, but they are also one of the few horror franchises justifying this recurring image. As Randy pointed out during the climactic party scene in Scream, most slasher villains were killed because of this distorted moral foundation. However, Jason from “Friday the 13th” was one of the few villains of the franchise who had an excuse for this in the universe. His death was caused by the negligence of the camp counselors, who could not look after the children because they were busy petting, which allowed the Friday the 13th franchise to justify an image that would soon be fixed in stone as a formative element of the Slasher subgenre.

The sequels of “Friday the 13th” were funnier (and more self-referential)

“Friday the 13th VI: Jason is Alive” was a more meta-game version of the slasher series, which added a faster pace, sillier characters and a broader sense of humor. The sequel “Friday the 13th” played up its comic elements and offered a few winking confessions of the franchise’s stupidity. If this sounds familiar, it may be because the Scream movies have too much in common. Although it was generally considered the worst “Scream” movie, the action of “Scream 3” took place in Hollywood mainly so that the already self-conscious series could be even more self-referential and comedic in tone.