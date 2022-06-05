The additional series “Fraser” changed the representation of LGBTQ+ in sitcoms, avoiding serious mistakes made by similar comedies of the 1990s. Historically, the representation of LGBTQ+ in the media has often been presented pejoratively or tactlessly, but Fraser took a different path when it came to including LGBTQ+ characters in the sitcom formula. His subversion of the stereotypes of the 90s helped provide Fraser with the legacy he still has today.

It should be noted that, although Fraser is known for his comedy performance ahead of its time, there are many actors openly belonging to LGBTQ+ in the cast and crew, which once again confirms why this sitcom has received recognition in the LGBTQ+ community. In addition, the series has produced several episodes revolving around LGBTQ+ characters or situations that demonstrate a remarkable sense of sensitivity and realism. A better-known episode in this category is Season 2 episode 3, “Matchmaker,” in which the character Fraser Crane accidentally leads a new station manager, unaware that this person believes Fraser is interested in him. This is one of many episodes revolving around queer identities that don’t rely on stereotypes and shocking value to make jokes successfully. Fraser continued to undermine both audience expectations and the conventional formula of 90s television in surprising new ways, and also did everything possible to normalize LGBTQ+ characters.

The best example of how Fraser corrects the mistakes of the 90s sitcom when it comes to representing LGBTQ+ in the media is the 3rd episode of the 11th season, “The Doctor Came Out”, which is similar to “Matchmaker” due to the fact that the guest star character Patrick Stewart suggests that Fraser is queer. The situational comedy caused by misunderstandings in this episode conveys its point of view without character classification or concept. Many shows at the time, especially sitcoms, used the shocking value of either a hypersexualized or overly flamboyant LGBTQ+ character to elicit laughter, but Fraser rarely stooped to that level. The misunderstanding between Fraser’s character and Patrick Stewart is what comedy is all about, and Fraser’s reaction to the realization that a man is trying to woo him is not disgust, which would be the usual continuation of the shock value trope that other sitcoms fall into. Instead, Fraser wittily jokes that Fraser is genuinely considering Patrick Stewart’s offer to stay with him at Bertolucci Villa because of its luxury. The show does not resort to stereotypes and does not punish characters like Stewart — or Guy from “Ski Base” as a more sociable example of an LGBTQ+ character — for theatrical and cheerful personalities.

Another important episode of Fraser that marked a turning point for the representation of LGBTQ+ in the media is the 22nd episode of the 10th season of “Fathers and Children”. Martin believes that his late wife had an affair with his research assistant Leland, and discovers that in fact she was the only person with whom Leland felt comfortable. Fraser proves in this episode that he was not only able to successfully normalize his LGBTQ+ characters, but also create powerful scenes related to LGBTQ+ struggles without focusing on excessive and diminishing suffering. The sitcoms of the 90s, despite being focused on comedy, relied heavily on the daily riots faced by queer characters, such as hate crimes and homophobia. Leland’s confession to Martin Crane from Fraser reveals the consequences of homophobia without alienating the character, offering a depth that most sitcoms lack when it comes to sensitive topics. This confirms the opinion that not every scene in a sitcom needs to be played out for laughs, and shocking value is not always equated with a successful comedy.

Fraser’s approach to LGBTQ+ characters includes a number of episodes that properly address queer themes and solve the problems that so often perpetuated sitcoms of the 90s. This show will be remembered not only for its unique hilarious comedy and cast of characters, but also for being a stepping stone in how the show treated LGBTQ+ characters, especially in the comedy genre itself.