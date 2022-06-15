How Forza Motorsport (2023) update Maple Valley

During the recent Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Turn 10 Studios finally provided an update on one of Microsoft’s most anticipated first-person games. The official update had to wait more than a year, so fans of racing games now know that Forza Motorsport is scheduled to launch on PC and Xbox Series X/S in the spring of 2023. Based on everything the studio has announced so far. it looks like the wait for a rebooted franchise racer is worth it.

Thanks to the news that appeared during the Microsoft event, the IP address of Forza as a whole is set for the big 12 months. Between the expansion of the Hot Wheels crossover for Forza Horizon 5 from Playground Games and the return of the original formula series, fans of racing games will have access to a lot of content. However, Forza Motorsport is arguably the headline because of the long list of improvements that Turn 10 brings to the table, and the ways the studio is shaking up the iconic Maple Valley racetrack illustrate this best.

Maple Valley Graphic Update

Of all the original tracks that have appeared in the Forza Motorsport franchise throughout its history, the Maple Valley Raceway is the most iconic. While many other fictional tracks failed to establish themselves in the minds of fans of the series, the autumn track, inspired by New Hampshire, has become something of a staple fixture. Debuting with the franchise back in 2005, Maple Valley is present in all parts except for Forza Motorsport 5 and 6.

It’s easy to see that this story is one of the reasons why Turn 10 decided to focus on the track during their recent Forza Motorsport demo. Like real-world race tracks that are regularly repurposed and changed, Maple Valley has undergone significant changes ahead of its return to the public eye in 2023. Based on the modern technology found in the Xbox Series X/S, fans shouldn’t be surprised that the graphical improvements made to the track are perhaps the most obvious change.

With modern features like 4K visuals and ray tracing, Maple Valley will look better than ever in the Forza Motorsport 2023 reboot. Turn 10’s decision to introduce new rendering and texture technology, in particular, had a transformative effect on the graphical accuracy of the track. When the God of War-style single-frame camera that the studio used in its demonstration flew over Maple Valley, there was a feeling that everything, from trees suitable for autumn to asphalt, took a step forward in terms of photorealism. .

Mechanical tuning of Maple Valley

Despite the aforementioned graphical improvements, in terms of layout, the Maple Valley Raceway will still be familiar to veteran fans of Forza Motorsport 2023. Thanks to the gameplay demonstration presented by Turn 10 on Xbox Showcase, it becomes clear that the racers are still descending from the hills to, for example, a pit on the track right before entering its curved first right turn. While there have been some notable off-road additions to Maple Valley’s visual identity, as a result, the driving side of the equation should be basically the same.

Despite the fact that the basic principles of driving Maple Valley will seem familiar, several new features have been implemented that should make navigation on the highway more dynamic. In particular, due to the introduction of a completely new date and time system, every track in Forza Motorsport will change over time. For example, for the first time in the history of the franchise, players will be able to enjoy the natural beauty of Maple Valley at night.

However, the temperature of the Forza Motorsport tracks not only becomes lighter or darker during the race, but also fluctuates more realistically. Turn 10 apparently took inspiration from Codemaster’s recent F1 releases when it comes to realism, as it was promised that temperature changes would have a direct impact on the available grip. Therefore, managing Maple Valley in 2023 should be harder than ever before.

The release of Forza Motorsport is scheduled for spring 2023 on PC and Xbox consoles.