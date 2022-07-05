How fast is the Subaru Solterra? Explanation of acceleration and maximum speed

The Subaru Solterra may be a powerful entry-level electric car with a few interesting features, but how fast is this electric car? Subaru offers the Solterra as a crossover that is not only equipped with an electric transmission, but also has outstanding off-road capabilities. Despite the fact that electric vehicles continue to expand their share in the automotive world, there are also concerns about the range and availability of charging stations. However, the Solterra should be considered not only as the automaker’s flagship electric vehicle, but also as Subaru’s most technologically advanced zero-emission vehicle. Collaborating with the experienced automaker Toyota to develop the Solterra, so much is expected from Subaru’s first attempt to develop an electric car.

At a time when environmentally friendly cars became part of the lineup of several automakers, crossovers and pickups with solid EV criteria, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford F-150 Lightning, appeared on the market. The Solterra is built on the same platform as the oddly named Toyota bZ4X, the Japanese automaker’s first all-electric car. As expected with such cooperation, Solterra shares the design, body style and some other features with Toyota’s electric car. With the advent of Solterra, Subaru joins other automakers striving for environmental sustainability.

Nevertheless, the vehicle remains a vehicle, so characteristics such as maximum speed and power reserve are worthy of attention. Subaru has installed dual electric motors in the Solterra, and this feature is applicable to the three available trim levels: Premium, Limited and Touring. Electric motors were placed at the back and front of the electric vehicle. Together, they provide 215 hp of power and 249 lb-ft of torque. Powered by two electric motors, the Solterra accelerates to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is relatively slow compared to models in this category. It is said that the trim levels with 18-inch wheels have a power reserve of 228 miles, and models with 20-inch wheels can travel 222 miles without recharging. However, Subaru warns that constant fast charging can shorten battery life. The Solterra battery has a capacity of 72.8 kWh. Drivers can access four different power levels using different Solterra drive models: Eco, Normal, Power and X-Mode. X-Mode is arguably one of Subaru Solterra’s best offerings, as it allows the electric vehicle to choose the best traction settings appropriate to the current terrain. This optimizes stability and control for Solterra. There is also a record-breaking ground clearance of 8.3 inches, which Subaru claims allows drivers to maneuver on difficult terrain, providing an exciting experience for those who want off-road adventures.

Solterra technologies in the spotlight

Although the bZ4X and Solterra projects were based on the same platform, there is a significant difference between both models. While Toyota is offering its electric car with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, Subaru is using a strategy that has worked for the automaker for so long. Subaru equips Solterra with the ability to control a completely new symmetrical all-wheel drive system. This unique drive system transmits the linear output signal of Subaru StarDrive technology, which allows the car to maintain excellent handling in all weather conditions and on any terrain. The all-wheel drive configuration is said to transfer up to 60 percent of the torque to the rear wheels at extreme acceleration. StarDrive is also responsible for transmitting significant torque using electric motors. This guarantees the driver an exciting experience outside and on the road.

Solterra is also the first Subaru built on the global e-Subaru platform, the company’s program for electric vehicles. The charging time of the Subaru Solterra is quite long: a 6.6 kW Level 2 charger requires nine hours of continuous operation to reach a full charging state. Using a 100 kW DC fast charger, the driver gets an 80 percent charge level within 56 minutes. However, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 achieves this within 18 minutes.