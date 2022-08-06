How Ezra Miller Allegedly Disrupted the production of “Stephen King and the Stand”

Over the past few months, Ezra Miller has received a lot of press not so much because of his professional efforts, including his role as The Flash in the DC extended universe, but because of the controversy surrounding their personal lives. This ranged from multiple arrests in Hawaii to the issuance of a protection order against them because of his relationship with activist Tokata Iron Eyes, to accepting a woman and her three children to live on the actor’s farm in Vermont, which allegedly has weapons lying around and is home to unlicensed marijuana cultivation. Now there is new information about how Miller allegedly disrupted the production of Stephen King’s “Confrontation.”

Ezra Miller appeared in the 2020 miniseries (which can be viewed on a Paramount+ subscription) as a scavenger, one of Randall Flagg’s henchmen played by Alexander Skarsgard. An extra from The Stand named Kevin Armstrong told Business Insider (via CBR) about how they spent time with Miller in a miniseries based on the popular Stephen King novel, claiming that the actor often spat and shouted at people during filming to cheer them up. Armstrong also claimed that Miller once said the following offensive joke:

It was something like: a Jew, a black man and a gay man walk into a bar, and the bartender says, “Hey, what are you doing here? You don’t belong here.

According to Kevin Armstrong, things got so bad that Ezra Miller’s legal adviser and manager were called in because many people on set felt unsafe around them, and Armstrong called Miller’s behavior “disgusting and terribly unprofessional.” These memoirs from The Stand are just some of the new allegations outlined in the Business Insider report. The publication also reported that Miller behaved like a cult leader towards the people they invited to rent an Airbnb in Reykjavik, Iceland, back in 2020. It is worth noting that at this time a video appeared on social networks showing Miller strangling a woman in a bar. . As for what’s going on with Miller these days, Business Insider reports that the actor has been traveling around the United States for months, armed and wearing a bulletproof vest, because they believe the FBI and the Ku Klux Klan are watching him.

“Standoff” is arguably Ezra Miller’s biggest TV/streaming project to date, although before they achieved Hollywood fame, they appeared again as Tucker Bryant in the USA Network series Royal Pains. Other notable actors who appeared in The Stand included James Marsden, Whoopi Goldberg, Amber Heard, and Greg Kinnear; the miniseries was met with mixed criticism. Miller also voiced D.A. Sinclair in an episode of the Amazon animated series “Invincible,” which returns for a second season, but it remains to be seen if Sinclair’s role will be recast.

Looking at The Flash, there were questions about what Ezra Miller’s contradictions might mean for the Scarlet Speedster solo film, which will be Miller’s fifth cinematic appearance as Barry Allen after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and both versions of Justice League. Miller also appeared as a character in The CW crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and in the finale of “Peacemaker” season 1. The latest update on this appeared earlier this week, shortly after it was announced that Warner Bros. the studio is still thinking about what to do with the Flash, and it’s unclear when a decision will be made.The Flash is expected to become a particularly important part of the DCEU, as Barry Miller will travel through the multiverse and meet characters like Michael Keaton. Batman and Supergirl by Sasha Kalle.

CinemaBlend will continue to share news about what is happening with Ezra Miller both in their professional and personal lives. In the meantime, watch our TV program for 2022 to find out what entertainment on small screens awaits you until the end of the year.