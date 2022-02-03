How Employee Motivation Can Impact Customer Reception

Employee: Faced with such a difficult period as the one we are still experiencing, it is always necessary to be aware of good practices to stand out in the market, regardless of which segment you are in. Small and medium-sized companies, also called SMEs, seem to be always engaged in trends and novelties for their own growth, evaluating conditions and external influencing factors whenever possible.

And, recently, the data collected by the SBM Trends report, from Salesforce, shows how employee motivation can directly impact consumer reception, generating improvements, in this sense, for all fields. Nearly 2,500 SME owners and leaders from around the world participated in the survey, which was conducted online by Harris Poll in partnership with Salesforce between June 21 and July 12, 2021.

It is also worth noting that the survey included respondents with businesses that include between 2 and 200 employees, whose annual revenue can reach up to US$ 1 billion. In addition to having relevant information on this topic, SBM Trends also presents data on government subsidies, the impact of digital technology on new business models and the changes that may occur in the coming years in relation to the effects of the pandemic. That is, subjects that interest companies from different sectors.

What are companies doing to improve employee and customer engagement?

The pandemic caused by the coronavirus continues to affect countless people, including employees of small and medium-sized companies, who found themselves in the midst of a health crisis of great magnitude. In this context, the financial sector also needed to pay more attention, mainly due to the increase in costs in basic necessities and the imminence of sectoral cuts caused by economic factors for entrepreneurs.

Thus, in the midst of constant adversity, owners and leaders needed to reassess their posture to stay active and guide their respective businesses in difficult times. Obviously, one of the biggest concerns, in addition to possible financial damage, was the motivation of employees and the interest of customers, fundamental for commercial maintenance.