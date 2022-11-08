How DWTS’ Gabby Windey Continues to Receive Support from Erich Schwer After Reportedly Ending Engagement

He really is supporting her from afar.

Gabby Windey continues to kill in the 31st season of “Dancing with the Stars”, as she and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy earned another top score for their performance of “Evening of the 90s” “Livin’ La Vida Loca”. The bachelor party graduate probably identifies pretty well with the crazy life too, as her success in the dance competition continues amid her alleged breakup with fiance Erich Schwer. However, regardless of the state of their relationship, the winner of the Bachelorette Season 19 continued to support Windy.

Despite reports that Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer broke off their relationship just two months after his proposal to Windy was shown in the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette, Schwer continued to support her participation in Dancing with the Stars. He posted voting instructions on his Instagram stories, as well as compliments to his ex-fiancee.:

Erich Schwer writes about Gabby Windey on Instagram.

If it’s really over for Gabby Windi and Erich Schwer, it gives the impression that they are at least still friends. Schwer is certainly not obligated to continue encouraging her followers to vote for her in the Disney+ dance competition—an opportunity that her fellow bachelor Rachel Recchia apparently helped her get.

People reported the couple’s breakup on Friday, November 4, just days after Gabby Windy raised questions about the status of her engagement following this week’s episode of Dancing with the Stars. When asked about Erich Schwer, she told Fox News:

I think life is very busy right now for both of us. So, I understand their concern, but we’re just moving forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar.

Neither Gabby Windy nor Erich Schwer have spoken publicly or posted anything on social media regarding the alleged termination of their engagement since the news broke, but “Bachelorette” host Jesse Palmer said he has been in touch with both of them. At the Bachelor in Paradise event held on November 5, he told US Weekly:

I talked to her yesterday [and] talked to Erich this morning, and I know they’re still trying to sort things out, so just give them the space they need. [They are] two wonderful people and everyone saw the potential in this relationship and just wish them all the best, whatever it is, whatever it means.

Jessie Palmer kind of sounds like there’s still hope for the couple! In addition to the busy schedule of Dancing with the Stars, the relationship of Gabby Windy and Erich Schwer has already been tested. Shver’s ex-girlfriend came forward during the release of The Bachelor, accusing him of going on the show when they were still in a relationship. Schwer was also involved in the blackface scandal when old yearbook photos surfaced in which he was dressed as Jimi Hendrix.

In addition, between the filming of their season and its airing on ABC, Erich Schwer’s father died. Bachelor Nation honored the memory of Allan Shwer after he was shown meeting Gabby Windy on a date with Shwer in his hometown.

Whatever the future of these two, it’s nice to see that Erich Schwer is still supporting Gabby Windy’s journey in Dancing with the Stars. People with a Disney+ subscription can stream new episodes of DWTS at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time every Monday, and be sure to check out our TV program for 2022 to find out what other premieres are expected in the near future.