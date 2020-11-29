How durable is Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G?

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G came out with the endurance test. In this official video published by Redmi, the mid-range ambitious smartphone is faced with all kinds of difficult conditions.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G endurance test revealed

Redmi appeared three days ago with its smart phone Note 9 Pro 5G, which is ambitious in the middle level. Especially the new Redmi Note, which fascinates with its vivid colors and glass back surface, brought the questions of how durable it is.

In the published official video, the phone, which was first placed in a special transparent compartment, was constantly thrown from top to bottom in this compartment and subjected to a drop test in all kinds of positions. From this drop test, it seems that the phone is separated without damage, thanks to the Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Afterwards, Note 9 Pro 5G, on which different objects are thrown without mercy, passes the bending tests with full marks. Later, the new Redmi screen is also tested for scratches.

The device, which has been tested against extreme hot and extreme cold conditions, is brought into contact with water on all surfaces with a device that sprays water from all sides. As you know, the IP53 certified device is resistant to dust and water spray.

Since these tests are conducted by Redmi, their reliability is questionable. However, endurance tests for the new Redmi Note will soon emerge.

So what do you think, is the new Redmi Note really a durable smartphone? We are waiting your comments.



