How Dungeons and Dragons 6E can improve the Sorcerer Class 5E

Dungeons & Dragons has several classes as powerful as a Wizard, with access to universe-altering spells that are powered by Charisma rather than Intelligence. However, as the development of D&D 6th Edition continues, Wizards of the Coast still has ways to improve the gameplay for anyone who decides to go on adventures as a Wizard.

Now when it comes to upgrades of a class like Wizard, it might be easy for fans to immediately consider expanding their spell list or increasing their ability to take or avoid damage. At the same time, there is a certain level of balance that still needs to be observed so that the Wizard does not become the defining class of Dungeons & Dragons.

List of Enchanter’s spells in the 6th Edition

Like the Wizard class in D&D, the Wizard has access to several of the most powerful spells available among spellcasters. This not only includes a magic rating up to level 9, but also gives high-level characters access to the Wish spell that changes the universe. So expanding this particular spell list to give the Wizard more customization options or access to stronger magic is not a problem that needs to be addressed.

Instead, a more general change that may concern witchcraft in general may be the key to giving the Wizard more power and usefulness both during combat and outside of it: the possible introduction of completely new spells either from the popular D&D home magic, or concepts that were previously tried out in Unearthed Arcana.. This extension of the D&D 6E magic extensions created by both the developer and the player can also be the key to controlling the types of spells that the player can give to their characters as their Wizard develops.

Taking another look at both homegrown brewing and the current Unearthed Arcana D&D, one of the key aspects in which Wizards of the Coast have already improved Sorcerer is the Magical Origin subclasses. Reworking subclasses like Clockwork Soul or introducing new sources like Moon Magic is the best place to start when it comes to changing and improving how players build their Wizard. In particular, more cosmic or planar variants can be an interesting way to not only improve the Wizard’s arsenal, but also inspire players to give the character an exciting and fantastic backstory.

Soft Dungeons & Dragons Casters

One of the most important ways that spellcasters are balanced so as not to dominate combat is how soft they are. A smart player can find ways to get away from a fight by keeping a distance while another class, such as fighters or D&D barbarians, stays ahead and takes all the damage. Of course, most Wizards aren’t going to just let a Wizard unleash endless magic on their bosses and hordes of monsters. So spellcasters still need a way to better protect themselves than what is currently available for these soft characters.

There are several spells that already partially satisfy this need of sorcerers so that they can stay out of sight of powerful enemies, for example, the 2nd level spell Misty Step. Using a bonus action and a spell cell to escape from more active areas of the battlefield is exactly the type of flexibility a Wizard needs, but perhaps reworking these classic D&D spells could make them more accessible. This can be done by associating this particular type of magic with a class characteristic, or by giving some subclasses different versions of it that are tied to skills or magic points rather than spell cells.

In addition, it would be useful to give spellcasters more opportunities to upgrade their Armor Class, for example, improved versions of the Mage Armor spell or the ability to use it with higher spell cells. There are many ways to keep spellcasters alive without having to sacrifice the balance that currently makes them so easy to kill, and all of this can also make enemies more interesting when a good D&D Master decides to pit his players against a powerful Wizard.

