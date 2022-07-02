How Dungeons and Dragons 6E can Improve the 5E Ranger Class

Among the many classes focused on hand-to-hand combat in Dungeons and Dragons, the Ranger class stands out because it gives a particularly interesting experience, given the unique combination of fighting styles and magic. While a Ranger will rarely cast Wish spells at higher levels or take on the role of a group healer like a D&D Paladin class, these characters can become a destructive force on the battlefield.

However, no matter how impressive a Ranger is in the hands of a smart player, some aspects created for class balance may hold back the potential of this type of spell sword. Both hand-to-hand combat and archery could be solved, with the most notable possible class change due to what can be seen as the weaker magic that D&D offers to its stronger casters.

Expand Ranger Fighting Styles

Fighting styles in D&D are a huge part of the customization of both fighter class and ranger class, although fighters certainly get more flexibility for this feature. Giving Rangers exactly the same number of attacks and fighting styles as a fighter might seem tempting to anyone currently controlling a character of this class, it’s not exactly a balanced option. Instead of forcing the Ranger to completely replace the Fighter with the addition of spells, in the 6th edition, attention should be paid to making combat styles more flexible.

In particular, this will mean that the Rangers can change their chosen fighting style, which will most likely limit this hot swap either during a long rest, or even force the choice to act for several game days. Allowing a ranger to change his fighting style would give him a certain flexibility in combat encounters, and the limiting factor would force them to plan ahead rather than swap places without restrictions. Given that the Ranger is already a jack-of-all-trades with a mix of physical combat and magic, the ability to change fighting styles would still be consistent with a classic D&D character.

One interesting note about this idea is that it already exists to a much more limited extent as a class feature among rangers at several levels. However, this limit set for obtaining levels not only makes it impossible to prepare for individual adventures, but will also eventually consolidate the combat style chosen by the character after reaching level 19. At the same time, the ability to change combat styles still pales in comparison to the improvement that can happen with a simple expansion of the Ranger’s spell list from some of the most commonly used Dungeons & Dragons magics.

Add Witchcraft to the Ranger’s spell list

Anyone who has spent some time as one of the strongest witchcraft classes, such as Wizards or Sorcerers in Dungeons & Dragons, can comment on the power of witchcraft. These are basic spells that have an unlimited number of uses, do not require the cost of slots and are easily used from one collision to another. However, what really makes these spells some of the best in D&D is that they improve not depending on the slot they are used in, but instead depending on the caster’s level.

While the current Ranger build can use some of the medium strength D&D spells up to 5th level, the ability to have a spell that grows and evolves as the character gains experience can completely change his approach to combat. It would also give the character a much more natural way to improve their combat abilities in ways that standard class features don’t necessarily achieve after receiving an additional attack at the fifth level. That being said, given the fighting styles and magic weapons available, it’s unlikely that adding witchcraft will give any ranger a terrible “right choice” when choosing how to approach any combat situation.

If any caster improves, it may be tempting to expand the list of higher-level spells, perhaps even giving a Ranger-like class access to 9th-level magic. However, giving a Ranger the ability to use a Wish or a True Transformation, as well as allowing him to be a powerful fighter, would be too far. Thus, using some spells that can be improved along with the character may be one of the best options to expand the Ranger’s witchcraft abilities without introducing homemade spells into D&D or reducing the uniqueness of other characters by losing their higher-level magic.

