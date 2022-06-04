How Dungeons and Dragons 6E can Improve the 5E Cleric Class

As Dungeons & Dragons continues to prepare for the transition from the 5th edition to the 6th, Wizards of the Coast developers should take another look at the cleric class. While a good cleric can easily be one of the most important parts of any group of adventurers, a few upgrades can make him one of the best witchcraft classes in D&D that goes beyond a simple healer.

Like many classes from the current edition of Dungeons & Dragons, one place where a cleric class can best improve is how each level improves a character. As is often the case with spellcasters, the biggest incentive for a player to gain experience is to expand the repertoire of known and available spells. Solving this problem may be the key to attracting more players to the cleric class.

More class opportunities for clerics

One of the best ways D&D can give players a sense of progress as their characters complete encounters and gain experience is by giving away powerful class features at control levels. For some classes, these special features appear frequently, improving the set of techniques available to Robbers and Fighters as often as the character’s health improves. However, many witchcraft classes, such as Cleric, abandon a large number of these functions. In the specific case of the cleric, the last important function appears at the 10th level, and the improvement occurs only at the 20th, instead of a completely new ability.

Similar to Wizard class 5E, much of this apparent lack of progress is balanced by getting new spells with each level and gradually increasing the number of spell slots after leveling up several times. Making the right or wrong choice when creating a spell list can give players the opportunity to customize their clerics to be impressively powerful or fit the specific role they play. The problem with the class features is that the Cleric becomes dependent on these spells after 10th level for progress, which leaves the difference between him and any other caster class up to the specific spells available.

If these features are improved, new ways for a cleric to deal damage to possibly more than one target at a time could be an interesting way to improve class flexibility. On the other hand, giving the cleric more healing options besides using spells can also help the class stand out among D&D paladins or other spellcasters. In addition, there are also subclasses that you can connect to by taking some of the already existing functions from the Divine Domains and adding them to the levels of the cleric base class.

Priests and Divine Domains

Given the wide variety of external, great and old gods in the secret history of Dungeons & Dragons, the list of Divine Domains available to a Cleric to receive gifts is quite extensive. Thus, to claim that there is suddenly a need for more domains to give clerics more options to choose from may be asking too much of Wizards of the Coast. Instead, the best improvement might be to view the current list of Divine Domains and be able to give the Cleric the ability to switch from one to the other.

The ability to change the gods that a cleric worships on a whim is not well balanced in the sense of a meta-game, nor will it be too exciting in terms of role-playing. In this case, an improvement can occur by allowing different deities or schools of clergy to invoke multiple Divine domains. Choosing which Divine Domain to invoke at any given time is best done at the beginning of each day, which requires special preparation to know which Domain to invoke for each specific meeting. This means that a clever dungeon master can take a cleric by surprise.

In addition to the fact that devotion to the Divine Domain has become smoother, there are several aspects of the D&D backstory that are better studied in the Priest class. While the Cleric is often seen as an impressive healer and fighter, often devoted to the good end of the D&D worldview diagram, there are many darker forces that are better to benefit from. Combine these good and evil domains with the ability to switch between related domains, and clerics can become one of the most difficult classes to play both in and out of combat.

