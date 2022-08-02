How does the Vampire Academy differ from the DV, the creator explained

Vampire Academy co-creator Marguerite McIntyre explains how the upcoming series differs from The Vampire Diaries. The action of “Peacock”, filmed on September 15 and based on the novels of the same name by Richelle Mead, takes place at a boarding school. The story centers on two young women who are preparing to complete their education and join the vampire society. The show, co-created with the boss of The Vampire Diaries, Julie Plec, comes after the adaptation of the 2014 film, which starred Zoey Deutsch and Cameron Monaghan.

In the upcoming Vampire Academy show, the cast will be led by Cece Stringer as Rose Hathaway, a dhampir guardian trainee, and Daniela Nives as Moroi princess Lissa Dragomir. Based on character descriptions alone, Vampire Academy looks different from other supernatural dramas. However, due to Plec’s history with the Vampire Diaries universe and McIntyre’s own history with the franchise (since she played the recurring character Sheriff Forbes), Vampire Academy has already begun to be compared to the popular CW show.

During an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, McIntyre addressed the comparison between “Vampire Academy” and “The Vampire Diaries.” Considering that McIntyre was a screenwriter and producer of the spin-off series “Primordial” and “Legacy”, she has a unique point of view. McIntyre praised Plec for her past work, noting that Vampire Academy draws attention to class issues and benefits from timeliness as a result. She clarified that the new show “Peacock”, based on vampires, talks about a broken and unfair system and how it affects her characters. Read McIntyre’s full quote below:

Exclusive: [Julie Plec] brilliantly did “The Vampire Diaries” in one beautiful tone. I liked writing on Originals, and it was a completely different tone. I was working on the first season of Legacy [with] a very funny, different tone. It was like, “How do we do it again and make it special and fresh?”

And then I reread the books and thought: “Wow, they’re beautiful.” Richelle Mead wrote a beautiful, interesting, deep story with the problems of the class system. There is action, there is passion, there is romance. But this is very timely, because we are talking about a system that does not work, and many people understand that this is unfair. What are they going to do about it?

One day I saw all this wonderful background of “Why now?” and this really specific, unique world with other vampire rules, I thought: “OK!” You could just see it.

McIntyre points to a key element that was virtually absent from the Vampire Diaries. For eight seasons, the show has somewhat hinted at class struggle and other everyday difficulties. However, in general, his stories were much more focused on a disaster the size of Mystic Falls, which the main characters had to prevent. Indeed, the Vampire Diaries usually dealt with a love triangle or a main antagonist. And while “Vampire Academy” will definitely contain some of these elements, the co-author’s comments indicate that the adaptation will seek to address current real-world issues.

It remains to be seen whether this approach will prove successful at the Vampire Academy. It can be difficult for movies and TV shows to bring real problems to the sprawling world of young undead, given their vastly different stakes. So often, the subgenre of supernatural drama is aimed at achieving a driving escape from reality — fantastic plots, unexpected twists and destructive betrayals. At best, that’s what The Vampire Diaries did so well in its first few seasons. Meanwhile, Vampire Academy looks set to chart its own path when it comes out in September.