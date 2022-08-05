How does the Big Xenoblade 3 map compare to XBC 2

The long-awaited Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was released on July 29 for the Nintendo Switch after months of preparation by fans of the franchise. The new game has an open-world map, more ambitious than those in the previous installments of the Xenoblade Chronicles saga, allowing players to travel through various regions and biomes, going through a journey that can take more than 100 hours. its integrity. This, as well as the improved visuals of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and the updated gameplay make it a must-play not only from the point of view of the series itself, but also the JRPG as a whole.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was unveiled during Nintendo Direct in February 2022 and was originally scheduled for release in September. As a conclusion to the ongoing history of the series, the announcement was met with great enthusiasm, so much so that pre-orders for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Special Edition actually led to the collapse of the Nintendo website. Now that the game is actually released, it looks like it more than meets the expectations of both new players and longtime fans of the series. Even the Expansion Pass DLC, due out within the next year and a half, seems huge in terms of content.

Being both a continuation of the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise and a separate game, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has received excellent reviews and is already considered a model for future JRPGs. One of the reasons for this is his design of the world. Xenoblade Chronicles games often used huge maps, with Xenoblade Chronicles X being even larger than The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 was only slightly smaller, perhaps partly due to the individual regions of the world. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a fairly similar design, which is also divided into different regions that players can navigate. However, they can still be viewed at the same time, which helps to understand how big the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 map is.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has the largest map in the series

Even before the official launch of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, fans assumed that today it would be one of the biggest games in the series. When Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s file size appeared along with its list on the Nintendo Switch a few months earlier, many were quick to point out that it was the largest of any other game in the franchise. On Switch, the first two games take up about 13.5 GB, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes up about 15 GB. Add to this the fact that the game’s developers claim that its map is 5 times larger than that of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and it becomes obvious how much more needs to be done in the last part of Xenoblade.

The size of the Xenoblade Chronicles X map, according to Polygon, was a whopping 154 square miles in diameter. The world of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is harder to determine by size given its divided areas, and the open world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 suffers from the same problem. Although the exact figures are unknown, it seems that the developers’ estimates are close to the truth. The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 map is as extensive as it is exciting, it features many settlements that grow and develop throughout history, as well as random battles that do not let you get tired in its vast regions. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is not only bigger than Xenoblade Chronicles 2, but also more ambitious and exciting.