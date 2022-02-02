How Does RTX And Ray Tracing REALLY Make A Difference In Gaming?

RTX: The games industry is one of the biggest contributors to the advancement of new graphics technologies, boosting the simulator market for all areas. After all, games are becoming more and more realistic, and the niche of titles for PCs is the one that stands out the most for demanding greater hardware performance. To meet this market demand, new techniques are emerging all the time.

At the forefront of developing new technologies, NVIDIA is the company that has been innovating for years to improve graphics. From SLI (which makes two video cards work together) to G-SYNC (which eliminates screen cuts during gameplay), new trends have taken over the market and remained in the gamers’ vocabulary.

More recently, new names have emerged and are catching the attention of players. This is the case for technologies such as RTX, Ray Tracing, DLSS, Broadcast, Reflex, NVENC and others. But how have these trends launched by NVIDIA helped to improve the gamers experience?

In this article, we’ll explain how some of NVIDIA’s latest technologies for the gaming market work.

Ray tracing

Much talked about recently, ray tracing is a technique known and used in cinema, especially in rendering that does not happen in real time. In this technology, the color of pixels is calculated based on the path that light would take in the real world.

In games, for example, ray tracing is usually used in cutscenes or gameplay intervals where the player cannot interact directly. It is also used in movies, which is often referred to as CGI (computer generated imagery).

However, the RTX platform enables this technique in real-time rendering, delivering graphical realism to games on a level never seen before. This is an advance in relation to what was done in cinema, which used the technique, but not in real time and still needed several computers working together. The gamer, on the other hand, needs everything to work in real time, on just one computer and with a lot of performance.

Today, several titles and major releases already support this technology, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Minecraft, Battlefield 2042, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Control and others.

DLSS

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a rendering technology that uses artificial intelligence to increase the graphics performance of applications. The technique is unique to the GeForce RTX family and harnesses the power of a computational learning neural network to increase the FPS rate in games and generate sharper images.

The “engine” of DLSS technology are the so-called Tensor Cores, the processors used in this AI rendering. There are already several titles that are compatible with this technique and, in some of them, the performance gain (in FPS) can be more than 100%.

DLSS allows the game to run at a lower resolution and uses artificial intelligence to increase image quality. So the gamer gets sharper images using less raw GPU processing