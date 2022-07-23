How does “Predator” differ from the original film?

Prey offers a new take on the Predator franchise that showcases a different take on the iconic killer alien. The released Prey trailers showcase a different type of Predator, a stripped-down look that aims to make the cat-and-mouse chase closer to the original Predator than to its more ambitious sequels. Although the Predator is similar in many ways to the previous iterations of the monster, there are some changes aimed at making it a more suitable threat for the unique Predator setting.

The action of the film “Prey”, directed by “Cloverfield Lane, 10” Dan Trachtenberg, takes place three centuries before the first “Predator” and takes place mainly among the indigenous Comanche population, who suddenly have to confront an alien threat with the help of advanced technologies. Legion star Amber Midtander plays Nara, a female hunter who is unhappy with the patriarchal norms of her society. After the largely negative reception of Predator, a previous attempt to reinvent the Predator franchise, many were excited that the series was moving in a different direction and an intriguing mix of indigenous culture and a classic sci-fi villain.

The Predator franchise has been constantly changing and reinventing itself, and Predator seems to be the latest in a series of turning points. This also means that the alien Predator is slightly different from what was shown in previous films, albeit with many elements of the iconic original design.

How a predator looks different in prey

In the first Prey trailers, the Predator’s design is mostly hidden, maintaining an aura of mystery around the character. However, there are glimpses of a Predator that looks different than in previous films. The bulky body armor from the original film is missing, which suggests that the Predator either wears lighter and more flexible armor or exposes real skin. The Predator’s famous dreadlocked needles and some of its simple weapons are also making a comeback, including its sharp claws and spear.

The Predator still has its iconic skull mask, but it also seems to have been redesigned to become less angular and blocky than the 1980s design. The tusk-like protrusions that come from the Predator mask are also more emphasized in this design. Perhaps this was done in order to better emphasize the animal nature of the Predator. The trailer shows Naru from Midthunder meeting a Predator for the first time while hunting a bear, and the two are clearly compared during a replica in a shortened TV trailer. Part of the reason for this design may have been to emphasize how the film uses the story of the Comanche hunting large animals. There was also speculation that the new Predator mask could be a trophy taken from a previous victim.

The skull-like Predator mask has also moved from a metal surface to a material that looks more like segmented bone. This can be done in order to further complement the animal’s motif, as well as better match the weapons and shield that the Predator uses in Prey. Trachtenberg said in an interview that he wanted to make the Predator more “creature” and make the head more proportional to the body, while maintaining an intimidating design. It also makes sense that since humans have evolved over the last 300 years, Predator technology may not be as well developed at the time of Prey as in Predator 1987 and its sequels.

Predator from Prey does not have a plasma caster

Somewhat surprisingly, the Predator’s most iconic weapon, the plasma caster, will not be present in Prey. In an interview, Trachtenberg explained that the plasma caster was one of the first things he changed about the iconic alien, calling it too much like an “instant win button.” In the original Predator, a well-armed group of modern mercenaries with almost superhuman muscles, led by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutchman, barely managed to defeat one Predator aimed from a plasma caster. For Prey heroes equipped with a bow and arrow, or at best a musket, it was necessary to lower the level of Predator weapons. Again, this can be explained by the fact that this Predator comes from a less developed society.

However, the Prey trailer still features the iconic triangular laser tags that the plasma caster used to target his enemies. Although trailers sometimes use footage not included in the final film, it is more likely that these sights are used for other weapons. Perhaps the Predator of the 1700s uses a more primitive version of the plasma caster, or perhaps it’s a completely different type of weapon with a similar locking mechanism. Some promotional images and trailer images for Prey show a Predator with a shoulder holster strapped to its back, which may be designed specifically for such weapons.