How does Millie Bobby Brown make Henry Cavill feel “super uncomfortable”?

Millie Bobby Brown developed chemistry with Henry Cavill on screen. This is, of course, because of the time they spent playing on-screen siblings in the Netflix movie, Enola Holmes. They first met in 2020, when Cavill was introduced to Sherlock Holmes, Enola’s older brother.

The Superman actor reprised his role as the astute brother in Brown’s film again. During the press conference, the duo demonstrated their friendship on camera several times. In fact, their friendship goes beyond the camera lenses, as can be seen from the mistakes of Enola Holmes. The actors had quite a lot of fun on the set, Brown especially annoyed Cavill. Recently, the actress shared how she managed it.

Millie Bobby Brown Uses Her Baby Voice to Make Henry Cavill Feel Uncomfortable

Millie Bobby Brown has found Superman’s weak spot. His superhuman strength and X-ray vision don’t matter when the actress uses her baby voice. During one of the gag scenes, we see Brown explaining to Henry Cavill in his childish voice that this is the sound of a helicopter. The owner of Florence by Mills awkwardly explained that she likes to speak in her baby voice from time to time. However, she notes that the “Man of Steel” actor especially dislikes this childish voice.

“I like to make Henry feel very uncomfortable. When I do it, I think it works,” she explained.

The two share a “healthy friendship,” but a friendship that is tied to conditions. Because of the huge age difference, the actors observe boundaries, and Cavill is certainly quite strict in this regard with Millie. But that certainly doesn’t stop Millie from teasing him a little.

The Witcher star previously mentioned that Millie doesn’t listen to him at all and, like Enola, doesn’t listen. But he immediately added that the actress of “Eleven” amuses him with her stupidity.

Their brother and sister’s energy is still quite strong off-screen. Do you like Brown’s baby voice, or do you agree with Henry that she needs to stop this? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

Enola Holmes 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.