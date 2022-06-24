How does Lightyear Fit into Pixar’s Shared Universe Theory

Lightyear is Pixar’s latest project, and so it has to somehow fit in with Pixar’s shared universe theory, which gets more and more confusing as new movies are added—and that’s how Lightyear fits into it. Pixar continues to dominate the animation world and continues to release two films a year, always with the studio’s guarantee of high quality. For its second film of 2022, Pixar has returned to the world where it all began to tell a story in the universe in Lightyear directed by Angus MacLaine.

The game takes place in the Toy Story universe and tells the story of space ranger Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans), who inspired the creation of the Buzz Lightyear toy line from the Toy Story saga. Lightyear follows a young astronaut Buzz Lightyear, who, finding himself on a hostile planet with his commander and team, tries to find his way home. Every attempt to travel with hyperspace fuel forces him to travel into the future, and he finds himself in a destructive future where Emperor Zurg (James Brolin) has taken over, but this is not the only surprise that awaits him.

Like any other Pixar movie, Lightyear has traditional Pixar references, and given its connection to the Toy Story universe and the many Easter eggs and references to these films, there is also the question of how it fits into the Pixar general universe theory, as always. finds a way to fit new Pixar movies into its complex timeline. Here’s how Lightyear fits into Pixar’s shared universe theory.

Explanation of the Pixar Shared Universe Theory

The Pixar theory was started by John Negroni, who put all Pixar movies into one universe, and it’s crazy and confusing. Thanks to Easter eggs and theories about Pixar films, they are combined into one timeline with the main theme, and it currently begins with the “Good Dinosaur”, which has the first descriptions of animals demonstrating high intelligence, and shows the impact of humans on the environment. This is followed by Brave, who brings magic to this universe through a mysterious witch who can animate objects, turn people into animals and create portals. Pixar Theory then jumps back in time to the 1950s and 1960s with the “Superfamily”, which takes place at a time when the government has found a way to use human “energy” by creating people with superpowers. Eventually it stopped, but the technology used to undermine them was implemented with the help of artificial intelligence. and Omnidroid, which launched Buy n Large (BnL), which later went into the toy business.

As a result of the plan to collect human energy, toys became conduits of energy that fed on the rough emotions of children, came to life and gave way to the Toy Story saga in Pixar theory. At the same time, animals continued to develop incredible intelligence in parallel with humans, and those who were exposed to humans accelerated their evolution process, so they could read, learn and understand other languages, and some of them entered human culture. and the society that they have developed skills similar to human ones, and this is where “In Search of Nemo”, “In Search of Dory”, “Ratatouille” and “Ap” fit in. Next comes the “Puzzle”, which shows that the sources of human “energy” are emotions and imagination, and then Coco showed how this “energy” can be transferred to the afterlife. Then Pixar theory makes another time jump with WALL-E, which takes place in the distant future, when BnL took over the world, which led to the devastation of the planet’s resources due to overpopulation, and when people left the planet, machines began to rule the world. The world as shown in the Wheelbarrow trilogy. However, due to the lack of human emotions, cars eventually died out.

The Pixar Theory takes a final leap into the future with A Bug’s Life, in a world where human repopulation brought a spark back to the planet, which led to insects building their own societies and more. By that time, animals had evolved from humans to become monsters, who also needed human emotions as strength, and to gather energy they traveled to the past, as shown in “Monsters University” and “Monsters Corporation”. This is the end of the original Pixar theory, and since then viewers have been trying to figure out how “Forward”, “Soul” and Luka fit into it, but as more films are released, it becomes increasingly difficult to believe and build in the theory.

Easter Eggs and Pixar References from Lightyear

Every Pixar movie includes a bunch of Easter eggs and references to past movies, as well as one special Easter egg teasing the next movie, and Lightyear is no exception.