How does Kindle Unlimited works ?

With an extensive collection of ebooks, Kindle Unlimited is an Amazon service designed for literature lovers. Like Netflix and Spotify, the monthly subscription allows the reader to have access to several works from different literary genres.

In this brief guide, we will introduce a little more about this modern way of consuming books. Find out how it works, part of your library and other advantages that the platform offers subscribers.

So… how does Kindle Unlimited work?

As stated, Kindle Unlimited connects the reader with an extensive library of more than one million titles in ebook, audiobook and digital magazine format. Then, the user can “borrow” up to 10 publications at a time and without additional costs.

Despite the name, one of the advantages is that the reader does not need to have a Kindle eReader to use the service. In this case, it is possible to access the contents using the reading app available for computers and mobile devices (iOS and Android).

The Kindle Unlimited Library

Well diversified, the Kindle Unlimited catalog is able to please different audiences with works in Portuguese and other languages. These titles range from books for children to study materials for executives.

In addition to the various ebook novels, the fiction area has complete collections such as the Harry Potter series by writer JK Rowling. Likewise, there is a long list of publications on self-knowledge, creativity, business, politics and history.

For fans of comics and manga, Amazon has a partnership with the comiXology service. With that, the reader can read countless English productions from Marvel, DC Comics and Shonen Jump.



