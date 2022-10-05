How does Kanye West Atone For His Guilt After Criticizing The Editor of Vogue?

It’s no surprise that Kanye West, also known as Ye, has once again found himself at the center of controversy. This time it was at Paris Fashion Week, when the rapper put on a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt, showing off the collection of the 9th season of his brand Yeezy. In addition to numerous tweets condemning his actions, Vogue Fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson caused a big negative reaction. Gabriella made her neglect public by posting about it in her Instagram stories, and called this act “deeply offensive, cruel and dangerous.”

This clearly did not please the Power singer, as he, in turn, criticized her sense of style and threw other insults. Karefa’s employer-Johnson Vogue, as well as her friend and supermodel Gigi Hadid came to her defense and called Kanye for his behavior. However, it seems that the rapper and producer were trying to establish a relationship with the editor of Vogue. Let’s see how it happened.

Kanye West made amends after making fun of Vogue Editor

On Tuesday, October 4, Kanye West posted a photo of Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on Instagram. A long caption beginning with the words “GABBY IS MY SISTER” tells how they met earlier that day for a couple of hours. They even had dinner together in New York at the famous Italian restaurant Ferdie.

According to Kanye, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour even asked Baz Luhrmann, the director of Elvis, to film the entire meeting.

“WE TOOK PHOTOS, AND I WAS ORDERED NOT TO PUBLISH THEM,” the rapper told Flashing Lights.

Kanye mistakenly believed that Vogue used Karefa-Johnson, for example, “Trevor Noah and other Blacks”, specifically to speak out against Ye’s facial expression.

Gabriella clarified the situation by confirming that “her company did not order her” to oppose Kanye’s T-shirt. Yeezy Mogul even illustrated that the two “apologized to each other” and “actually got along.”

Kanye ended the post by saying, “SHE DOESN’T AGREE, I DON’T AGREE, WE DON’T AGREE. AT LEAST WE BOTH LOVE FERDY AND FASHION.”

Although there is no post from Karefa-Johnson herself, Vogue confirmed that they really had a meeting. What do you think about this attempt at reconciliation? Let us know in the comments below. You can also watch his documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy on Netflix.