How does Jaden Smith really feel about the frank confessions of Jada Pinkett Smith against the background of family drama and scandals

Mom, you’re embarrassing him! It has always been difficult for Jayden Smith because of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s desire to share with the world all the nuances of family drama.

The 50-year-old Red Table Talk host has never shied away from airing the family dirty laundry, especially in her Facebook Watch series. In the July 2020 edition of the show, she famously admitted that she had a “tangled relationship” with singer August Alsina while separated from her husband Will Smith, whom she has been married to since 1997. The couple has Jayden and daughter Willow, 21. (The 53-year-old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air graduate also has an older son Trey, 29, from his first marriage to Cherie Zampino.)

“We’re done,” the “Scream 2” star told her husband about her relationship with 29-year-old Alsina in the series. “From there, over time, I got into another mess with August.”

Will, who appeared on the show to deny rumors about their marriage, agreed, adding: “We decided we were going to break up for a while, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll figure out how to do it. make yourself happy.”

Despite the discomfort that the native of California experienced thanks to the frankness of his parents, “at the moment he is used to the fact that his personal life is exposed and criticized from time to time,” an insider tells us. (For his part, Jayden has brought himself to the table before and even discussed his use of psychedelic drugs with his mom. He and his siblings will host their own episode of Red Table Talk in Season 5 later this year.)

“He just wants to forget about the slap at the Oscars,” a source explains of the moment at the Academy Awards in 2022 when Will punched Chris Rock in the face after the 57—year-old comedian made fun of Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. (A Gotham graduate openly talked about hair loss due to alopecia.)

“[Jayden] doesn’t seem to be bothered by his father’s outbursts anymore,” the insider continues. “Of course, it was a shock at first, but his father has always been the backbone of the family, and Jayden knows that he was only protecting his mom.”

After the slap in the face on March 27—and Will’s win for Best Actor later that night—Jayden praised his father on Twitter.

“And this is how we do it,” he wrote then, including a selfie. “My dad’s speech made me cry.”

That evening, the Smith family celebrated the victory of the “King Richard” star at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

“There will never come a time when children will turn away from their parents,” a source tells us about the Smith children.