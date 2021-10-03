How Does It Work Samsung Quick Share ?

“What is Quick Share and how does it work?” We answered the question for you.

Samsung introduced a new sharing feature, Quick Share, to its users with the Galaxy S20 series. As the name suggests, this feature offers you the opportunity to quickly share everything with your friends. In this content, Samsung users wonder “What is Samsung Quick Share and how does it work?” We answered the question in detail.

This feature, which has almost the same functionality as Apple’s AirDrop, especially pleased Samsung users. If you are wondering what this feature is and how it works, you can satisfy your curiosity by reading our article.

What is Samsung Quick Share?

Samsung Quick Share is a feature that makes it faster for you to send photos, videos and files to your family and friends. It is possible to quickly share a frame you have captured or a file that you need to send urgently with people nearby.

Quick Share, with its fast sharing feature without device pairing, allows you to send files to 5 of your friends at the same time. Thanks to this feature, people can share files simultaneously.

Phones with Samsung Quick Share

Samsung Quick Share feature is offered to users with Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra series. However, Samsung states that this feature will be coming soon for other devices as well.

The maximum file size is limited to 1 GB. This feature comes with a usage limit of 2GB per day. It also shows you the people close to you.

How does Samsung Quick Share work?

Quick Share helps you easily share with your friends, family or people close to you. This feature is very easy to use. For those who don’t know how to use it, here is “What is Quick Share and how does it work?” answer to the question…

Open the gallery.

Open the file you want to share.

Tap the Share icon.

Press the Quick Share icon.

Finally, select up to 5 people you want to send and send.

What does Samsung Quick Share do?

This feature was first introduced to users with Apple’s AirDrop feature. After that, Samsung’s Quick Share feature met with Samsung users. When you want to send a file to your friends or people close to you, it usually takes time.

As a result, with Samsung’s Quick Share feature, people can now send the files they want to send to people who are close to them instantly. This allows you to save a lot of time.