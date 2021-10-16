How does Google, the world’s largest search engine, know what to search for? Here is the big secret of the technology giant!

The world’s most popular search engine, Google, attracts users with its highly advanced algorithms. However, the technologies used by the company are so advanced that it not only brings you what you are looking for, but also gives you suggestions by guessing what you might want to search for. When you search, it completes the sentence you will type as if it knows you. So how does the company do this? How does Google know what to search for?

Google surprises with its ability to store and process data

Run a Google supported browser (Chorme, Mozilla or Edge) on your computer or mobile devices. In the search bar that appears, type the sentence describing what you want to search for. Google will suggest suitable predictions for you in the search bar. These predictions are not random, of course. The company knows you and can anticipate what you might want to look for.

So how does Google predict what to look for? We will follow a way to find out. With its services operating in every field, the technology giant collects the most precious treasure of today’s century every second. Data, which is today’s treasure, is processed by Google and used against us to improve working performance.

This data can be collected with our Google account, as well as from previous data of our IP addresses. There is a good way to get a better understanding of how Google knows what to look for. It is a method that we can access immediately from our browser, like Google Chorme, and witness it live.

To see what’s going on and understand how Google collects data, type “chrome://omnibox/” in Google Chrome’s omnibox and hit enter. It may differ in different browsers. For example, in Microsoft’s Edge browser, you would have to type “edge://omnibox/”. You will see a small search bar where you press the Enter key and tabs where you can make different settings.

When you start typing characters in the small search box; Certain predictions will appear based on your search history, search results and bookmarks. If you start typing a URL that you visit often, you will see that the browser shows you much more details, such as when you last visited and how often. In fact, you will see how much memory your browser has and how Google stores this data.

There are different browser addresses to see more of the data Google has collected about you. For example, if you type “chrome://media-engagement/” it will show you the websites you visit for media interaction. The address “chrome://predictors/” will really surprise you. If you type this address into your browser, you can also see the websites that Google will recommend to you when you search and that you have the highest visit rate. Thus, you will see with your own eyes the analysis that Google has made using your data.

How does Google collect data and where does it use it?

The treasure of the 21st century is data. Large companies spend fortunes to access and store this treasure. It is already known that Google is one of the biggest and best companies in the world when it comes to data. Every piece of information they learn about you is important so that they can provide you with a better experience and earn more money.

All companies love data. For Google, data is essential. It can identify you with your Google account or IP address. It monitors almost your every move in the virtual world with the help of its services, from the calls you search to the applications you browse, from the type of music you listen to the applications you download. These collected data can be processed into information and used in survey studies. It is very easy for Google to get data such as which products are selling more this summer.

More relevant advertisements can be shown to you with the information obtained through the data collected from you. When you encounter relevant ads, the likelihood of visiting the ad will increase, so Google’s probability of making money increases. It’s not enough just to show ads. It also uses data to get to know you better and optimize your searches for better performance.

This phenomenon, on which paragraphs written on it will not be enough, is the very concept of “Big Data” on which lectures are taught. From this point on, “How does Google know what to search for?” To even ask the question is to belittle the Google company. Knowing us better than ourselves, Google can even tell us what we want to search after this information.