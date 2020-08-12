How does Google Drive work? All about the storage service

Google Drive is Google’s free cloud storage platform. An integral part of the company’s various apps and services, Drive offers 15 GB of free space for users to store whatever they want on servers and access remotely from any PC or smartphone with an Internet connection. Useful to free up memory on computers and cell phones, the tool also facilitates collaborative work at a distance, offers automatic data backup mechanisms and the possibility of hiring extra space. Next, check out everything about how Google Drive works.

What is Google Drive and how does it work?

Google Drive is Google’s cloud storage service, offered in both free and subscription plans. Like its rivals, Drive allows the user to upload and store files, and can access them from anywhere, as long as they have access to the Internet.

The main highlight about the service is the possibility to free up space on your local devices. Instead of consuming memory to store photos on the phone, the user can leave them all on the platform, freeing up the local space to install apps on the smartphone, for example.

Another possibility is the use as a collaborative platform, since this is the cloud storage technology that allows Google Docs, Sheets and Slides documents, the set of Google apps that compete directly with Microsoft Office.

The tool is a compulsory element of the entire Google account, since the user is automatically entitled to use 15 GB of space on the service completely free of charge. However, part of that total can be consumed by storing your email and other data that is part of your use of Google services. If the free 15 GB becomes scarce, it is possible to hire paid plans that greatly increase the amount of space on the Drive.



