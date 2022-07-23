How does Cal Kestis from Star Wars differ from other Jedi survivors

Cal Kestis is a unique Jedi among the famous survivors of Order 66, and he will again demonstrate his unique talents in the upcoming game “Star Wars: Jedi Survivor”. This happens at 10 BBY, so Obi-Wan Kenobi coincides with Jedi: Survivor on the Star Wars timeline. Although Cal is endowed with unique powers of the Force, this is not the only thing that makes him a special character in the canon. There aren’t many Jedi survivors during the Empire, but Cal stands above the rest.

[Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the movie “Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order”.]

While the details of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are still minimal, Cal has already established himself as a unique character in the game’s prequel, Fallen Order. The events of this game revealed that Kal Kestis was recruited by former Jedi knight Cere Junda to find a holocron containing a list of Force-sensitive children to restore the Jedi Order. Along the way, Cal helps Kashyyyk’s Wookiee, makes friends with a sister of the night named Merrin, confronts the imperial Inquisition and finds the holocron. However, realizing that this will only expose Force-sensitive children to even greater danger, he decides to destroy the list. After these events, the ending of Fallen Order leaves room for a sequel in Jedi: Survivor.

What makes Cal so attractive is that he’s not the typical Jedi that most fans saw him in Star Wars. As a child Padawan during the Great Jedi Purge, Cal has no close ties to the Jedi Order or even most of the Jedi characters who would still be alive at that time. Despite this, Cal becomes an independent character with many qualities that distinguish him from other surviving Jedi of that time, such as Yoda, Obi-Wan, Ahsoka and even his companion Tsere.

Cal’s unique power psychometry allows him to learn lost secrets

One of Cal’s obvious advantages over all other surviving Jedi is his unique ability of Force Psychometry, otherwise known as Echo of Feelings. This ability allows Cal, an ordained knight of the Fallen Order, to feel the Echo of the Force and capture the memories and talents of past people through the objects they left behind. While other Jedi, including the survivor Quinlan Vos (whose fate is currently ambiguous), also possess this power, Cal demonstrates a uniquely powerful mastery of it, which allows him to learn various new skills and abilities of the Force throughout the game. As Tsere notes, Force Psychometry is a rare talent that only a small number of Force Users have.

Cal’s lightsaber can switch between three Maj0r formats

Cal’s lightsaber is definitely one of the most unique things about the character. After he recovers it, Cal can switch between all three basic lightsaber fighting styles. Initially having only one blade, Cal eventually finds another lightsaber, which he combines with his original saber to form a two-bladed lightsaber capable of striking fast and wide. Despite the fact that the narrative significance of Cal’s Fallen Order lightsaber has been destroyed, it is nevertheless an impressive weapon with great gameplay.

After recovering his saber in Ilum, Cal receives a second cyber crystal that allows him to split his two-bladed lightsaber into two fully functioning blades, allowing him to use two weapons. While several other people were capable of such a feat, Cal is the only known current Jedi survivor to have achieved the creation and use of a lightsaber capable of switching between all three weapon formats.

Cal Kestis is the youngest Jedi to survive the Great Jedi Purge

Cal is the youngest known surviving Jedi of the Galactic Empire. Being only a child when the Great Jedi Purge began, he is much younger than Jedi masters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Quinlan Vos and Yoda, and even younger than his fellow Padawan Ahsoka Tano. As for Fallen Order, Cal Kestis is approximately 18 years old, while he is less than 10 years older than Luke and Leia at that time. Cal’s relatively young age allows the character to appear in many events preceding the original trilogy.

Cal’s unwavering morality and drive really set him apart

Finally, the last thing that puts Cal above other Jedi survivors is his drive. Unlike the others, Cal comes out of hiding to fight the Empire. While Yoda, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka mostly behave with restraint, Cal and his team actively fight the Rebel Alliance and attack famous places, including the Inquisitor Fortress. Moreover, this is what Cal wants to do. Arriving on Kashyyyk for the first time, Cal is given the choice to use the fight between the rebels and the Empire as a distraction to escape, but he decides to step in to help the local Wookiee population, where he meets the Fallen Order’s version of So Guerrera.