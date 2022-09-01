How does Black Clover solve the problem of bias and inequality?

There is a lot to comment on in the world, and entertainment media has always been one of the best channels for social commentary. Anime is no stranger to the potential of discussing social issues. “The Silent Voice” has become iconic due to its depiction of the real consequences of bullying and various aspects of the struggle with mental health.

Psycho-pass commented on the criminal justice system and crime in general. Now Black Clover can join these selected anime with highly intelligent messages about social issues. The series touches on the themes of cultural bias and systematic inequality, but does it handle it well and how does it happen? Let’s find out.

What is bias and inequality?

Cultural bias can be seen as prejudice against or against a particular group or individual. In one form or another, this could be seen in senen hits such as “Naruto”, “My Hero Academy”, “Jujutsu kaisen” and others, usually aimed at the main character. The same can be said about the “Black Clover”, to which most peasants or people less inclined to magic have prejudices.

Systematic inequality can be more difficult to address and eliminate because it manifests on a macro scale compared to cases of individual bias. With systematic inequality, there is a system that unfairly brings certain groups more advantages than others. In “Black Clover”, the scales are tipped in the direction of those who have great magical abilities. Magical abilities and strength can be closely related to real economic status. The least magical cities in the series are also the poorest and least respected.

One of the common positions in the fight against bias or systematic inequality is to rise up against them and prove them wrong with success. Another option is to recognize this as a problem and try to transform the system itself. Black Clover focuses on the first rack, although it tries to change the system a bit.

These tokens are not for arcade machines

There are three main characters who start out as simple peasants, but then fight to earn the recognition they deserve, countering bias in the process. The show uses them as symbolic low-status characters to show viewers the world through their eyes. Asta, Juno and Zora start out as peasants who are looked down upon because of their humble origins. Asta has no magical abilities at all, Yuno has insanely developed magical abilities, and Zora is somewhere in the middle. Each of them has a different experience based on how the world reacts to them, their power and their origin.

Asta is constantly being defeated by nobles or even relatively ordinary peasants who have a higher magic level than him. He works hard to succeed in other ways, and he is also lucky to have gained demonic antimagic power. In fact, he is the notorious “stone” for the “scissors” of most magicians, but, like typical senen heroes, his real strength is boundless willpower. Even after he has shown how strong and capable he is, it still takes a long time for him to dispel some of the prejudices directed against him.

Yuno starts out the same way as Asta, in terms of his economic and social status, since they come from the same village, but for him everything changes quite quickly. As soon as he shows his strength to any of these biased haters, they change their tune.

Zora is a little different from Asta, because the prejudice directed at him is more related to the fact that he is just a peasant, since he is not powerless. Like Asta, the biases directed at him do not disappear as soon as he demonstrates his strength, but he still does not face prejudice as much as Asta.

Winds of Change

So far, the series has yet to go some way to completely eliminate the bias present in the Kingdom of Clover, but it is already on its way. Some prejudice that peasants are less capable or less worthy of respect has disappeared. Most of this is due to the fact that Asta, Juno and Zora wiped the floor with nobles at the royal knights selection exam. From the very beginning of history, there have also been attempts to diversify the composition of magical knights by peasants. The wizard King Julius Novachrono even personally visited Zora to convince him to become an official wizard knight.

As everyone knows, diversification is one of the best antidotes to hidden biases and systematic inequality. The next one will be education, which is not so much in the Clover Kingdom. It should also be said that Noel, a member of the unpopular Black Bull squad and an initially biased person towards the peasants, has come a long way. When Noelle was first introduced to the audience, she seemed to be a very narcissistic person with a gross prejudice against peasants. She believed that nobles, like herself, were superior to them. Since then, she has looked very carefully in the mirror and has come to terms with her hidden bias.

Forward to progress

“Black Clover” eliminates hidden bias and systematic inequality better than many series on these or similar topics.