How does Bella Ramsey from “Game of Thrones” relate to the selection of types after playing the fan favorite Lianna Mormont

Bella Ramsey may be known in recent years for her work in “Dark Beginnings”, the currently broadcast “Becoming Elizabeth” with her female point of view and the upcoming adaptation of “One of Us” with Pedro Pascal, but many people undoubtedly remember her. For her outstanding role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones. Despite her youth, Lianna was a fierce leader and devoted to the Starks, and she quickly became a fan favorite after debuting in season 6. Now, more than six years after her first episode as the young Lady of Bear Island, Ramsey has spoken about her feelings about casting types.

Although Lianna tragically ended in a literally very dark episode of Game of Thrones, in which the long-awaited battle for Winterfell took place, Bella Ramsey’s career led her to various projects and many different genres. In a conversation with CinemaBlend, the actress shared what it’s like to move from genre to genre:

That was cool. I like the fact that I was able to participate in a lot of different shows, in a lot of different genres. It’s nice not to be typed somehow. It was just really cool to just experience all the different sides of life, I guess, in all these different genres. Each project is a new experience, and you learn from each, especially when each project is a different genre. I feel like that makes it interesting.

Bella Ramsey (now 18 years old) is still known for her role as Lianna, but, like her fellow graduates of Game of Thrones, who also chose completely different projects to continue, the genre. Most recently, she appeared as Lady Jane Grey in the Starz series “Becoming Elizabeth”, where she was commissioned to portray a staged version of a real historical figure. Then on HBO viewers will see her in the role of Ellie in “The Last of Us”, where she teams up with a colleague on “Game of Thrones” in the person of Pedro Pascal.

Even for those who have not played the video game on which The Last of Us is based and are not familiar with the plot, the first look at the show is proof that Ellie is not an exact copy of Lyanna Mormont. The actress avoided being typical, but was that what she was worried about after becoming iconic in perhaps the biggest show in television history? Ramsey explained:

A little, but I guess I was so young that I didn’t really understand this idea of being typical as something. To be honest, I was so grateful to get into the film industry. I didn’t know what I was doing. [laughs] I was grateful just to be there. Casting types wasn’t something I desperately wanted to avoid. It just happened that way. I was very lucky that every project I was a part of was so different that I didn’t have to choose them to my liking. It just happened that way, and it was really cool.

She may not have known about the potential problem of typecasting when she played Lianna Mormont when she was “so young,” but now the actress considers herself “lucky” because she was able to join projects that allowed her to explore different types of characters. and stories. Also, anyone who watched her break into show business as Lianna might not have guessed that she didn’t really know what she was doing!

Fans of “Game of Thrones” (which you can watch in full streaming mode with a subscription to HBO Max in the last weeks of waiting before the spin-off of “House of the Dragon”) know that the story of Lianna, like many others in the series, has not come to an end. a happy ending, but it was only the beginning of Ramsey’s career.

The final episodes of Becoming Elizabeth (opens in new tab) will continue to be released on Sundays at 20:00. An alien on Starz. “The Last of Us” has not yet received a premiere date, but it is expected to debut on HBO in 2023. In the meantime, to learn about some viewing options, be sure to check out our schedule of TV premieres for 2022.