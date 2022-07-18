How does a claim to fame look like a masked singer

In the new reality show Claim to Fame, 12 lesser-known relatives of celebrities move into a house and compete to keep their identity a secret from each other, and the show reminds some fans of the Masked Singer. On the Masked Singer, celebrities dress up in costumes from head to toe and sing in front of the audience and the jury (Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger). The clues are revealed before and after the performances, and every week everyone tries to piece together all the clues to find out who is hiding behind the masks. The panel offers suggestions about who the participants might be, and during the 6th season of “The Masked Singer” there was a buzzer Take It Off. If a panelist presses the buzzer and correctly guesses the identity of the masked singer, that person will have to remove the mask immediately and leave the competition.

In Claim to Fame, relatives of celebrities move into a house and try to hide their true identity in order to win a cash prize of $100,000. They compete in trials, make alliances and play “DNA detective”. In the season premiere, the contestants played the game “Two Truths and a Lie”, in which they presented three statements about themselves, of which only two were true. Only the audience knows which of the statements are true and which are not. Like the panelists of the “Masked Singer”, even the hosts of “Claims to Fame” Kevin and Frankie Jonas do not know the real personalities of celebrities.

“Claim to Fame” and “Masked Singer” may have different formats, but they are very similar. The masked singer invites viewers to reveal the identities of singing celebrities hidden in costumes, and the claim to fame is essentially the same idea. However, the personalities of celebrities are hidden behind their relatives. Fans don’t really know who the members of Claim to Fame are because they’re not well-known enough. Instead, they’re trying to figure out clues about the celebrities they’re connected to.

There are clues hidden everywhere in the house of the “Claim to Fame”, and every statue and painting can be a clue to someone’s identity. There is also a Clue Wall, which contains photos and 3D images of objects associated with each celebrity relative. This is reminiscent of the clue packages in “The Masked Singer”, in which any image can be a clue to the identity of the participant. In the premiere episode, some contestants used 3D images of dinosaurs and sharks to guess that contestant Maxwell was the grandson of legendary director Steven Spielberg, due to Steven’s films, Jurassic Park and Jaws. However, they were wrong, and in fact he was the grandson of the cult martial artist and actor Chuck Norris.

As in “The Masked Singer”, “Claim to Fame” has a “Guess It” feature at the end of each episode, during which players vote between the last two in a weekly challenge. The person with the most votes becomes the Guesser, who then has to try to correctly predict the identity of one of the other participants, not counting the winner of the test, who is immune. If the guesser is right, they will be safe, and the participant whose identity is revealed will go home. However, if the Claim to Fame Guesser is incorrect, they are eliminated from the competition. Although the guesses are made by the participants of the “Masked Singer”, and not by the participants, the result is the same: the audience has a chance to guess and find out if they have recognized the real identities of the participants.

Fans of the “Masked Singer” will love “Claim to Fame”. Collecting puzzle pieces to find out which celebrities the participants are associated with is fun and challenging. As the weeks go by, more and more clues will be collected. This summer is sure to be exciting, as viewers will be able to play detectives together with the participants of the “Claim to Fame” contest.