How do you know if your spouse loves you?

During a relationship it can take us away from sleep wondering if our partner will feel the same as we do towards her. The fear of getting hurt is normal when we have been through painful situations or if we are so in love that it is impossible not to feel love for the other person.

Knowing if the couple loves us is a question that could prevent us from enjoying the moment to the fullest. However, there is a ritual that can give us a little light in the darkness of our thoughts.

This spell is ideal to do when we are just beginning a relationship; If the result is not favorable, it does not mean that all is lost. It means that we will have to try harder for that person to give us their heart completely.

What do you need?

Two sheets sheet of paper

Scissors

A pink ink pen or pink nib

School glue or sticky pencil

A large bowl

Sugar

Gold and pink powder or glitter

Process

Cut the sheets of paper in the shape of a heart to represent that of your loved one and yours; Color them pink with the pink pen or marker. In the center of one heart write your name and in the other that of your partner. Glue the edges of both hearts and sprinkle them with the gold and pink powder.

Wait for the glue to dry a bit with the glitter, then dip them in the bowl that will be filled with water and add sugar.

The next morning go to see how the hearts are, if your partner’s is more damaged than yours it means that you still have to work to win their love completely; in case yours is the one that is most destroyed, it means that he loves you as you do.



