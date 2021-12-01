How Do You Correctly Say BTS’s Fanchant At Concerts?

BTS has returned to the stage, so you must know perfectly the correct way to pronounce the fanchant and prepare for their concerts.

Since last weekend, BTS has shocked ARMYs around the world with their return to the stage to give a series of face-to-face concerts from Los Angeles as part of their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage.’ And not only the group’s music has returned to make SoFi Stadium vibrate, but also the fanchant.

BTS‘s visit to Los Angeles to fulfill an itinerary of activities with which they will successfully close this 2021 has put ARMY‘s eyes on them since recent weeks thanks to their participation in awards ceremonies, announcement of nominations at the GRAMMY and now their live shows.

The first concerts of the ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ have taken place since last Saturday, November 27 and also the first surprises from the idols, including a wave of rudeness with which they demonstrated their euphoria, the special participation of Megan Thee Stallion and more. But the entire fandom knows that one of the most endearing moments of any group show is the one in which the fanchant sings in unison .

This song is an ARMY initiative in which they sing, at a certain rhythm, the pronunciation of each boy’s name in Korean to, at the end, exclaim at the top of their lungs the title of the group as follows:

Kim Namjoon! Kim Seokjin! Min Yoongi! Jung Hoseok! Park Jimin! Kim Taehyung! Jeon Jungkook! BTS !

HYBE teaches ARMY to correctly pronounce BTS’s fanchant

This is the base that appears at the beginning of each of the songs, as it is important to know that each BTS song has a different fanchant . But before knowing any of the others, it is vital that you perfectly learn the correct pronunciation of the way in which the members of the septet are called in their native country.

Due to this, at dawn on Tuesday, November 30, South Korean time, through its official social networks, HYBE published a statement and a series of videos with which they seek to help ARMY of any nationality, language and party the world to sing this melody correctly.

In addition, there were two different films: one at normal speed and one with the playback speed halved, to appreciate more clearly the fanchant of BTS . Specifically, the correct way to sing it with the correct pronunciation is as follows:

“Guim Nam-Chun, Guim-Sok-Chin, Min-Iun-Gui, Chong-Jo-Sok, Bak-Chi-Min, Guim-Tae-Jiong, Chon-Chong-Guk, BTS “

You can see the videos at this link. Did you already know the correct pronunciation of the BTS fanchant ? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists.