It’s been more than a month since an apparent romance at work between GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes came to light, and ABC is still feeling the fallout. Currently, both TV presenters remain off the air as the network conducts an investigation into this matter. All the while, several people shared their thoughts about Holmes and Robach’s relationship on social media, although other news company stars declined to comment. However, the report omitted some details about how other GMA actors reportedly feel about their colleagues’ affair and their suspension.

Part of the speculation surrounding the relationship between T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach has to do with how it reportedly affected the atmosphere around ABC News. This latest alleged information, obtained from a Us Weekly source, claims that the rest of the staff are not particularly happy with how things have gone. They even go so far as to say that the couple’s colleagues “feel betrayed” by them. This person also claimed that the employees have less than optimistic thoughts about the work of Robach and Holmes with the company in the future:

The actors and crew are not on their side. They believe they won’t come back—that they will be demoted or leave ABC altogether.

In November, photos showed the two presenters hugging each other, and a week later both were excluded from the daily broadcast. The news came to light just a few months after the two reportedly separated from their spouses. In the weeks that followed, new alleged details of their affair surfaced. It was also claimed that T.J. Holmes, who is divorcing Marilee Fibig after 12 years of marriage, had an affair with the producer before he got involved with Amy Robach. Sources also claim that Holmes had a third affair with another ABC employee.

A few weeks ago, a report claimed that the affair between the presenters of GMA3: What You Need to Know was a secret of Polichinel. A Us Weekly source also suggests that at least some of their colleagues knew what was going on, and that this fact allegedly became a source of disagreement:

Some on the set say they can’t come back because it’s not fair. Those who knew something was going on feel like they are keeping a secret that they shouldn’t have kept.

Of course, it’s completely unsurprising that the ABC staff didn’t go on the record to discuss the differences. It is claimed, however, that the company’s longtime chief executive, David Muir, and other bigwigs are unhappy that Muir specifically does not want “any role” in the drama. Joy Behar and Sarah Haynes from The View seem to have spoken out about this, although they did not name anyone specifically. And outside the Alphabet network, experienced CBS journalist Gayle King put in her five kopecks, calling the situation “very dirty and very sloppy.”

ABC News head Kim Godwin made it clear that the decision on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ future will not be determined until the investigation is completed. At least one legal expert says the entertainment industry giant could fire Robach and Holmes, although they would have to pay a decent amount if they did. At the moment, there is no ETA to complete the internal audit, so viewers will just have to wait to find out what awaits the couple — and, accordingly, the rest of the staff.