How do I know my cell phone number?

Interestingly, this is a question asked by many people at some point – and it happens for several reasons. Whether by starting to use a new chip or simply forgetting the phone itself.

In this guide, we will introduce the methods used to identify the device number. The main operators (Claro, Oi, Tim, Vivoe Nextel) have simple ways to find this information. Check out the step by step below!

sure

Claro offers two free options for the person to discover the chip number. The first is through the USSD code, a protocol used by mobile operators and that allows the customer to find information about the plan.

In this mode, you need to do the following steps:

With the mobile device of unknown number, call * 510 #

In a moment, the information will be displayed on the cell phone screen.

Simpler, the second way is using a text message (SMS):

Send an SMS with any word to 35742

Thus, the automatic answer will reveal the device number.



