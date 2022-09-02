How do I delete my Spotify account?

If you have used Spotify and now want to delete your account, regardless of whether it is a regular or premium account, how do I delete a Spotify account? You can view our article, which contains the answer to the question.

Spotify is known as one of the platforms for listening to music that many people have been using for a long time. This application, which is actively used by many music lovers, is one of the applications used all over the world and used by many people while listening to music. Spotify, which works with a subscription system and serves various types of subscriptions, offers paid and free options.

People who want to get a premium service pay a fee in exchange for a subscription system. Although the subscription system can be cancelled at any time, it can be reactivated at any time. In addition, deleting a Spotify account can additionally be performed along with the account creation process.

People who no longer want to use the app can delete their Spotify account in a few steps. If you have also used Spotify and now want to delete your account, regardless of whether it is a regular account or a premium account, how do I delete a Spotify account? You can get information by reading our article containing the answer to the question. So, how do I delete a Spotify account?

To delete a Spotify account, you must first click here and log in using the Spotify account deletion link. After logging in using the Spotify account deletion link, you must log in to your Spotify account.

After clicking on the link and logging in to your Spotify account, you need to click the “Close Account” button on the screen. After clicking the account closure button, you need to click the “Continue” button on the main screen and continue the process of closing the account.

After completing this process, you should click the “I understand” button on the home screen and verify that your email address is correct. You can then complete the account closure process by clicking the “close my account” button on the screen.

After you complete the last step, your Spotify account will be permanently closed. If you have opened a new account and want to close the old account, or if you want to delete your account for various reasons, you can delete your account using the Spotify account deletion link.

What You Need to Know about Deleting a Spotify Account

People who want to close their Spotify account for various reasons may sometimes want to reopen their account. However, there are some points that people who will be performing the account closure process should be aware of about the Spotify account closure process. If you’re wondering what you need to know about deleting a Spotify account, you can view the rest of our content.

After deleting your Spotify account, you cannot open a new account with the name you used previously.

You can reopen the account with the email address from which you opened your Spotify account. There is no problem using the email address when opening a new account after closing the account.

Once you close your Spotify account, you won’t be able to open it again. For this reason, you should know that the account will not be reopened while the account is closed.

When you delete your Spotify account, your playlists and songs in your account are deleted. For this reason, you should definitely consider this situation when performing the account deletion process.

If you delete your Spotify account, your existing subscribers will be deleted. For this reason, you should know that if you delete your account, your subscribers will disappear. Otherwise, you may encounter undesirable results and regret the loss of subscribers to your Spotify account.

How do I close my Spotify premium account?

In addition to closing your Spotify account, you can also close your premium account. Since this is a subscription-based system, you must first log in to Spotify, open your account, go to the homepage and click the account change button in the plan section. After clicking the “Change Account Plan” button, you can change your plan and close the premium account.