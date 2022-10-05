How do I delete an Instagram account?

We recommend that you make a backup of your posts before the final closure of Instagram. You can upload your photos using various tools and save your stories directly in the Instagram app. We recommend that you take a screenshot of the list of people you are subscribed to.

Link to delete an Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/permanent/

Step 1: Click on the Instagram account deletion link above to open the corresponding page.

Step 2: If you haven’t logged in yet, you must first log in with your username and password.

Step 3: Why do you want to delete your Instagram account at this stage? You have to answer the question. You can name many different reasons, from privacy considerations to opening a new account. But if you don’t want to mess with these suggestions, click right on the “Something else” option.

Step 4: Now all you have to do is enter your password to complete the process of deleting your Instagram account. After re-entering the password, just click the “Delete Account” button below.

Step 5: If you are redirected to the Instagram login screen after clicking the delete account button. You don’t have to do anything anymore, your account can no longer be viewed by others.

Is it possible to cancel the closure of Instagram?

You are not visible on Instagram since the account was deleted, but if you log in again within 30 days, your account will be activated automatically.

If you are hesitant to say goodbye to social media, you can also temporarily close or freeze your account for a while without deleting it completely. If you change your mind after a longer period of time, you can reactivate your account.

Finally, it’s not just your photos with your account; please note that your username, comments and other information about you will also be deleted.