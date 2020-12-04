How Do Analysts Interpret the Price Uncertainty of Bitcoin?

Daniel Kucher
Bitcoin (BTC) suddenly fell sharply after trading flat at $ 19,400 during the day. Declining below $ 19,000 at noon, BTC rose to the $ 19,000 band as of press hour. So how will this uncertainty end and what do experts think about it?

Rager announces critical day for Bitcoin

Experienced analyst Josh Rager made a statement. According to Rager, as the BTC / USD pair is squeezed near $ 19,000, the horizontal movement can continue. The analyst thinks tomorrow will be a “slow day”. However, according to Rager, investors may be waiting for volatile minutes on Sunday.

Rager stated that a weekly break above $ 19,700 or a closing below $ 18,500 could be seen after the volatility in question.

