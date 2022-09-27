How Disney World, Universal and other Theme Parks are Preparing for Hurricane Jan

Walt Disney World and other Florida theme parks are closing some operations ahead of Hurricane Jan.

Walt Disney chose Florida for what later became Walt Disney World because the weather in the state is pretty good all year round, which means that the park never needs to be closed. Having said that, there is a small problem of an accidental hurricane that invades the state. Hurricane Jan is currently approaching Florida, and it has had a significant impact on the huge theme park industry.

Several theme parks in Florida have announced in advance the partial or complete closure of various aspects of their resorts before Jan makes landfall. Orlando International Airport announced that it will stop working from 10:30 on September 28, so even if not everything else closes, it will be more difficult to get to it. Here’s a rundown of what closes when and other important updates.

Walt Disney World

At the time of this writing, all four Walt Disney World theme parks should remain open, however, several resort hotels will be closed from Wednesday September 28 to Friday September 30. Currently they include:

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground (Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue performances also canceled)

Copper Creek Cottages at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

A bungalow at a Disney resort in a Polynesian village

Perhaps the biggest change to the resort is that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is closed until September 30th. Starcruiser guests are moving and they will have the opportunity to rebook their tickets.

In addition to the resorts, one outdoor Disney water park, Typhoon Lagoon, and two mini golf courses Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens will be closed on September 28 and 29.

Walt Disney World also announced that it will not enforce its cancellation policy for restaurant reservations or other events.

Universal Orlando Resort

At the moment, everything is working as usual at Universal Orlando Resort, all parks and resort hotels are open for work. One change that has been made to make life easier for guests who may be at the resort during a storm, UOR hotels Universal’s Aventura Hotel, Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort and Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside and Universal’s newest hotel, Dockside Inn & Suites. All of them accept pets for guests arriving between 26 and 30 September, at no extra charge.

Sea World Orlando

SeaWorld has announced that both SeaWorld Orlando and Discovery Cove will be closed (opens in new tab) on September 28 and 29. The planned announcement of a new roller coaster at SeaWorld this week has also been postponed.

Legoland Florida Resort

Legoland Florida is the last park to announce its closure. At the moment, the park will be closed on the 28th and 29th and, hopefully, will reopen on Friday.

Bush Gardens Tampa Bay

Bush Gardens in Tampa Bay, where the storm is expected to hit harder, is less at risk than other major locations. Having initially announced that the park would be closed on the 28th and 29th, Busch Gardens informed guests and will also be closed today.

Theme parks like Disney World have survived hurricanes, and while they usually survive, they are built knowing that these storms are possible, there is usually some damage and it may take time to repair. Let’s hope that all resorts and, most importantly, all people will survive this safely. If you are currently booked for one of these resorts on any of these dates, contact the resort or your travel agent. All resorts waive rebooking fees.