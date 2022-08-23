How did the Los Angeles prosecutor’s office react to the fact that it did not bring charges against Kanye West in connection with punching a fan

Kanye West has been heavily criticized for his public behavior over the past few years, with the last few months being particularly difficult. Not only is West currently dealing with one copyright infringement lawsuit, and he is also being sued for his cancelled Coachella concert while he is still involved in litigation over his divorce from Kim Kardashian, but he is also at the center of a serious backlash against his the Yeezy Gap clothing line. . However, now West can be calm, since the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office decided not to press charges against him for allegedly hitting a fan back in January, and we know how the office reacted to these claims against West.

Why isn’t Kanye West accused of allegedly hitting a fan?

It was in the middle of January this year, while Kanye West was already very worried about a number of other things, such as dating women like Julia Fox, and was also still calling on Kim Kardashian to dump Pete Davidson and reunite their family. that West was accused of hitting a fan outside a nightclub in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office will not press charges against the often controversial rapper “Eazy,” and the office said the following about the move:

After a thorough and thorough examination of all the evidence, our office refuses to file an application based on the lack of a reasonable probability of conviction.

The case boiled down to the fact that the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office reviewed all the evidence presented during the investigation and determined that it simply wasn’t enough to convict if they decided to charge West.

West would probably have been charged with battery for misconduct, which the Los Angeles Police Department investigated after the alleged incident. A male fan called the police and filed a report after claiming that he asked West for an autograph when the star was in the car outside the Soho Warehouse club around 3 a.m., but West argued with him in response, and then jumped out of the window. the car where he allegedly punched a fan and knocked him to the ground.

If West were charged, he would face up to six months in prison, which would obviously be the last thing West would want to deal with right now. After a series of public attacks on Davidson in songs, on social media and in interviews (which reportedly led Davidson to seek trauma therapy), West suffered some consequences by being stripped of his Instagram privileges for a short time and canceling his Grammy performance.

While West allegedly stated in April that he was ready to end the feud so that he could sufficiently become a co-parent with the Kardashians and “go somewhere to get better,” it all flew out the window when Davidson and Kardashian announced their breakup in early August, and West returned on Instagram to roast Davidson.

Kanye West is still at the center of a whirlwind of negative press, but he can at least be glad that now he won’t have to deal with a potential prison sentence.