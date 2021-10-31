How Did Margot Robbie Feel When She Touched Herself On The Wolf Of Wall Street?

Margot Robbie starred as Leonardo DiCaprio and Naomi LaPaglia in the 2014 blockbuster film and made headlines for a series in which she seduces her on-screen husband, Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio).

There are many stories about Margot Robbie‘s dedication to her role in The Wolf of Wall Street, from slapping Leonardo DiCaprio at an audition to getting drunk. However, there was another scene that could have been equally awkward to film.

The scene in question is the iconic scene where her character Naomi tries to piss off her husband, and as Margot Robbie puts it, this moment was pretty unpleasant for her:

While the scene was funny and catchy, filming it was a completely different scenario. Margot told Porter Magazine what the shooting really was like:

You don’t see it while watching the movie, but in reality, we are in a tiny bedroom and there are 30 of us. Everyone in the room is male. And I pretend to touch myself for 17 hours. It’s just a very strange thing. You have to ignore the shame and the bullshit, go really deep, and be totally committed.

Margot Robbie says pulling it out was like a mental strength exercise for her. In the sequel, she expresses that she is not sure that this can be easily embarrassed. It was all worth it in the end because this is the movie that got her to start her career as a Hollywood star.

Margot Robbie also states the following in an interview:

“If I do this, there will be YouTube clips of this forever, slow-motion versions. It’s not just the reflections on me; My brothers have to deal with it, my grandparents have to deal with it. It’s not just something that impresses me; It affects everyone around me. So it’s not something to be taken lightly. Frankly, I thought a lot about it. ”

And

“I’m not really afraid to do it that day because I know the teams are professionals and that kind of thing is more like being physically recorded forever. And it all ended, it was worth it. It was very well done and it was like everybody stripping down and nothing happened in the movie.”

Seems like a normal day on set to me.