How did Luke find out about the Clone Wars in New Hope (but NOT about the Jedi)?

Luke Skywalker has a rather strange understanding of galactic history in the first Star Wars movie — he has heard about the Clone Wars, but not about the Jedi. Luke and Leia may be twins, but there are striking differences between their upbringing. Leia grew up in the royal palace of Alderaan and received the best education her foster parents could give her. By contrast, Luke Skywalker grew up on the remote desert world of Tatooine, raised by his uncle and aunt.

Education didn’t seem to be a priority on Tatooine, as Luke showed when talking to Obi-Wan Kenobi. Although Luke claimed to know a little about the Clone Wars, he had never heard of the Jedi—a noticeable gap in his knowledge, given that the Jedi served as generals in this conflict. Indeed, the Clone Wars came to an end with Order 66. Palpatine claimed that the Jedi had betrayed the Republic, and used this as a provoking incident to declare himself Emperor. Luke’s knowledge of galactic history was clearly uneven.

Related: “Star Wars: All 11 Inquisitors in the Canon”

Tatooine was ruled by the Hutts even in the Prequel era, meaning it was always outside the jurisdiction of the Jedi. This meant that the Jedi were legends even in the time of Anakin Skywalker, and the memories of lightsabers and the Force would fade even more if only a few Jedi survived Order 66. The Empire banned the teaching of Jedi throughout the galaxy, which meant that Luke’s generation knew only what parents, family, neighbors tell and friends. As can be seen from the TV show Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+, Tatooine was visited at least once by Inquisitors. It’s easy to imagine how the citizens of Tatooine decided it was better never to mention the Jedi.

Why did Luke Skywalker know less about the Jedi than anyone else

Luke’s uncle Owen was particularly keen that he never find out about the Jedi. He was afraid that Luke would get in the way of his father and that he would eventually suffer the same fate as Anakin Skywalker. Given this, Owen probably limited Luke’s lessons—perhaps even taught him at home, carefully selecting and cutting out texts on history. Luke only seemed to have a small circle of friends, such as Skywalker’s mysterious Star Wars friend Tank, and apparently they never mentioned the Jedi. Luke must have had a real shock when he went to the galaxy and started hearing stories about the Jedi. It would surely have become clear to him that his ignorance was not just the result of imperial propaganda; rather, it was too careful, too deliberate, the result of a conscious choice to control his knowledge. There is a certain amount of irony in the fact that this was a man who not only became a Jedi, but also brought the Jedi back.

Of course, from an out-of-universe perspective, there’s a simple reason why Luke’s knowledge of the Clone Wars was so fragmentary; George Lucas hadn’t written the prequels yet. Lucas has always liked to pretend that he planned everything from the beginning, but early scripts confirm that Darth Vader’s origin was a retcon. It is likely that Lucas’ first vision of the Clone Wars did not include the Jedi as generals at all, and his plans for Star Wars had changed by the time he took up the creation of Star Wars: Episode I—The Hidden Menace.