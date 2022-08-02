How did Johnny Depp actually get this terrible finger injury? Amber Heard’s Sister Allegedly made a Confession

The long-running legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to make headlines, despite the fact that the verdict was handed down two months ago. This discourse is partly connected with the appeal of the decision by both sides, as well as with the emergence of new information about the case from previously closed documents. So how did Depp actually get this terrible finger injury? Amber Heard’s sister allegedly made a confession.

One of the most infamous incidents described during the long litigation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is connected with a violent incident in which the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean lost part of his finger. Both actors have their own version of this story, but more information comes from previously mentioned unsealed documents related to this case. According to TMZ, Heard’s sister Whitney Henriques admitted that the Aquaman actress was to blame for everything during a conversation with her former employer.

According to this report from TMZ, Whitney Henriques’ former boss Jennifer Howell spoke about these events before the libel case was actually brought to court. Howell was working as an art dealer in 2015 when Johnny Depp suffered a finger injury. In her pre-trial testimony, she claims that Henriques was in her presence when Heard called to tell her about the finger-cutting incident. Enriquez reportedly said her sister “did it now,” and a transcript of Howell’s testimony read:

And she says, “She cut off his finger.” She cut off his finger.” And then she rushed out the door and said, “I need to call someone. I have to call someone.

These statements were given by none other than Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camilla Vasquez, who became famous for defending the actor in his various high-profile cases (as well as rumors that she was dating the actor). Vasquez recounted what Whitney Henriques said to her former boss at the time, to which Howell replied:

It was Amber and Johnny, and she obviously threw the bottle and cut off his finger, that’s what (Henriques) reported when she came back, from someone she was talking to outside.

This tidbit of information is sure to go viral, as the finger incident was repeatedly mentioned during the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation case. Both actors were asked about the horrific incident as they were testifying in a libel case, and Depp’s recollections of the incident were definitely disturbing.

These statements were eventually rejected by the court, as it turned out that 965 pages of documents related to the defamation cases of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had recently been opened. These documents contained a lot of potentially dangerous information about each of the actors. For Depp, this includes additional information related to his breakup with Disney and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. But this testimony about Hurd would undoubtedly have caused an explosion if it had been included in the trial, which was widely broadcast on television.

Professionally, Johnny Depp is currently preparing to shoot his first film after the trial, and Amber Heard will appear in Aquaman 2 on March 17, 2023. In the meantime, check out the release dates of the film in 2022 to plan your next movie.