How did Jimin get his fortune, super rich?

In these things Jimin from BTS invests his money, discovers more about his fortune.

Jimin is part of one of the most famous K-pop groups in the world, the Bangtan Boys singer has worked hard to make a name for himself and a place within the competitive Korean pop industry.

Jimin’s talent and artistic abilities are undeniable, the ‘Filter’ singer knows how to conquer the public when he stands on stage, each of his dance steps are professional and powerful.

Juicy heritage of Jimin, idol of BTS

Since his debut, Jimin has strived to be a star that guarantees an unforgettable show for ARMY, the performer from the city of Busan is considered one of the most charismatic idols of his generation.

This time we present the approximate total earnings of Jimin. You will also learn how the Big Hit Entertainment idol invests his money and some luxuries that he has been able to give thanks to his fortune.

Most of the income Jimin receives comes from his work as an idol at BTS, the Big Hit Entertainment band member receives money from the sale of concert tickets, collaborations, official merchandise, records and the use of his name e image.

The South Korean singer also receives royalties for some songs he has composed for his group, such as: ‘Friends’ who sings with V, ‘Lie’ from the record material ‘Wings’ and ‘Boyz With Fun’, among other hit songs.

Park Jimin’s total fortune is said to be US $ 80 million.



