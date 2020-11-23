How did Jason Momoa react to Khal Drogo’s death?

Momoa’s time as Khal Drogo in Game of Trhones was too short for many fans. Even Momoa himself revealed that he wasn’t quite sure what would end up happening with his character, acknowledging in an interview in 2011 that when he was reading the book the series was based on, Khal Drogo attracted him a lot.

“When I read the role of Khal Drogo, I was impressed,” said Momoa. “I couldn’t believe it was happening, I had to have that role. I was like, ‘No one is going to take that role from me.’

However, when he got to the part of the book that detailed Drogo’s disappearance, he was shocked.

“I was reading it and I thought, ‘It can’t be, I’m dead!’

Despite his sadness and shock at how the character died, Momoa said that he was honored to be a part of the show.

“Playing Khal Drogo was phenomenal and I wish there were more things he could have done, I’m going to miss that character.”

In an interview, Momoa spoke about the process she went through to become a Khal Drogo character. Part of his preparation process for the role included learning Dothraki, the language Khal Drogo speaks in the series.

The language, which was completely invented by George RR Martin, as well as the Game of Thrones showrunners, turned out to be very difficult to learn. Momoa reportedly memorized the language by thinking of each line of dialogue as if it were music.

This allowed him to go out of his lines not only very naturally, but also in an attractive way. Despite the fact that Drogo was a man of few words, the actor insisted that it was very difficult to play the role of the warrior king.

“People say it’s easy: ‘You’re sitting there!’ But it’s extremely difficult to be extremely intimidating and say everything but say nothing at the same time. ” He confessed.



