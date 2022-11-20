How did Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner want their characters from “The Ozarks” to die years ago?

Ozark is now a Netflix masterpiece. The eternal classic crime thriller is one of those shows that are designed to preserve the legacy of the genre for decades and decades of entertainment media. However, showrunner Chris Mundy had no idea where the series and its main characters were going when they first signed up for money laundering and anti-hero intrigue.

The 4-season crime thriller was not a planned narrative from the very beginning. Simply put, the director created incredibly meaningful and dynamic characters who eventually became the architects of their lives. Julia Garner, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney were among those who stood out in the show.

While Julia Garner’s performance was on its own, the best ever seen in history, the other two were nothing else. It is noteworthy that at the beginning of this year, the series saw its stunning climax in the title of the 4th season, but about 4 years ago, the actors may have had some other plans or they did not know about it.

The stars of the Ozarks once talked about their characters in the series when it was in its initial stages.

Four years ago, when fans were just getting acquainted with the first season of the money laundering drama, and when we had no idea that Julia Garner’s Ruth would come out as the queen of the outsider of the flagship Netflix show, three main characters appeared. in an interview with Jake Hamilton. The Emmy Award winner, the host of the program JAKES’S TAKES, lost no time, immediately plunged into the future of these actors.

When he asked how much each of the three interviewees wanted their characters to live, the interviewer expected a reliable timestamp. But the actors were witty enough to keep it a secret. Bateman relayed the question to Garner, who replied back in 2018, “I have so much fun playing this character, so yes, let her live.”

From that moment on, Laura Linney continued the conversation, drawing a sharp analogy with a glacial mass. She claimed that “the audience feels like they are traveling on ice. You really don’t know where it’s going, or you’re going to lose.” She also suggested that they weren’t sure where the narrative was going.

Be that as it may, Season 4 marked the end of the popular series, and we certainly had a satisfying climax for each of their characters in "The Ozarks."

