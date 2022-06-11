How did Henry Creel get his powers in “Very Strange Cases”?

In the final episode of season 4 of Very Strange Cases, Volume 1, it is revealed that Henry Creel (Raphael Luce) has psychokinetic abilities and, renamed “One”, became the first child to be experimented on by Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) at Hawkins National Laboratory. At the same time, it is revealed in the episode that Odin is actually Vecna, a supernatural serial killer preying on teenagers from Hawkins, Indiana. Although fans now know the origin of Vecna and the abilities of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), there is little information about where Henry Creel got his psychokinetic abilities at all.

In 1959, Henry Creel accused his father, Victor Creel (Robert Englund), of murdering his mother and sister. Around the time his family moved to Hawkins, Henry began to develop supernatural psychokinetic abilities. A quiet child, he found more in common with Black widow spiders than with humans, and gradually he came to hate humanity. He began to push the limits of his abilities, killing small animals and torturing his family, infecting their minds with terrifying visions and traumatic memories. At some point after the murder of his family, Henry was sent to study at the Hawkins Laboratory.

“Very Strange Cases” had previously established that the abilities demonstrated by Eleven and her super-powered “brothers and sisters” were the result of CIA MKUltra experiments on expectant mothers by injecting them with LSD. Season 4 revisits this somewhat, revealing that the children’s abilities were the result of Dr. Brenner’s attempt to recreate Henry Creel’s abilities. “Very Strange Things” Doesn’t Explain Where Henry Creel’s Powers Come From in Season 4, Volume 1; However, since there is no evidence that his mother, Virginia Creel (Tyner Rushing), was exposed to LSD, there is a strong possibility that Henry Creel’s powers come from another source. In fact, it is quite possible that Henry Creel’s psychokinetic abilities have a natural origin.

Although this may be a side effect of her participation in the MKUltra project, the mother of Eleven, Terri Ives (Aimee Mullins), has demonstrated her own limited psychokinetic abilities. In the second season of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, Eleven meets Terry, and the latter can switch TV channels with the power of thought. Terry may have been born with abilities, but unlike Henry, he never discovered or honed them. That might explain how Eleven was able to stand up to Henry./The first and banish it from the inside out; Her abilities are inherited from Terry, and are also the result of Dr. Brenner’s experiments.

The first volume of the fourth season of the series “Very Strange Things” is bursting at the seams from the storylines, but hopefully in the second volume the Duffer brothers will have time to explain the origin of Henry Creel’s abilities. Since most of season 4 is devoted to solving the mysteries of Vecna and how he is inextricably linked to Hawkins, the Underside and the Creel family, it would be a shame if this last piece of the puzzle remained unexplored. In season 4 of Very Strange Cases, Volume 2, Vecna/One/Henry will seek a rematch with Eleven, and now that her strength has returned, Eleven will be more than a worthy opponent for the monster that Henry Creel once was.