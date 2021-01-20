How did he relate to Angelina Jolie in Mr & Mrs Smith?

How did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie get closer on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith? We reveal everything to you.

How did actor Brad Pitt relate to Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith?

Yesterday, Tuesday, January 19, the W9 channel decided to broadcast the famous movie Mr & Mrs Smith. Released in 2005, Doug Limam’s blockbuster brought together two big Hollywood stars.

Indeed, with the poster of Mr & Mrs Smith, we find the actor Brad Pitt and the beautiful Angelina Jolie. The film is also the 10th biggest success of 2005 in France! Just that.

But in addition to a successful film, the feature film facilitated the creation of one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples. Indeed, it was on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith that Brad Pitt’s life changed!

On the one hand, it was the beginning of the end of his marriage to Jennifer Aniston. But that he didn’t know yet.

On the other hand, like any ending, it marks a new beginning. And we were thus witnessing the birth of the Brangelina couple!

It is important to know that Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston’s husband did not know each other before the shooting. According to the pretty brunette, they were “the last people to look for an adventure. ”

History will prove the contrary. The two stars end up getting closer little by little.

In fact, some of the exercises they had to do on set for the purposes of the film made it much easier for them! We’ll give you more details.

BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE: THE BIRTH OF A MYTHICAL COUPLE

Actress Angelina Jolie says the tough training imposed by the film’s production played a big role in their rapprochement. Indeed, she admits that she was not used to playing with a partner in her previous films.

“It’s a very different job,” she explains. “You have to learn to move in tandem with loaded guns, to pass each other, to get into homes. It was insane, but that way we learned to trust each other. »Confides the pretty brunette.

So Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were trained in film stunts for weeks. We know that the training was very similar to that carried out in police academies.

These exercises were therefore favorable to the establishment of a certain complicity between the two actors. In addition, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had also shot very hot scenes. What bring them even closer!

So it is while filming the movie Mr & Mrs Smith that the two actors fall into each other’s arms. After having repressed their emotions for a long time, they end up formalizing their relationship.

A marriage and 6 children later, the two lovers leave. In 2016, Hollywood experienced the biggest divorce in its history. In fact, the two ex-spouses are still fighting over custody of their children. Case to be continued.